A heartbreaking and shameful time
Heartbreaking due to 13 U.S. service members lost and 20 years of needless warfare. Shameful because of the politicization of recent events in Afghanistan.
In the past, when our troops were targeted by terrorists, Americans came together to condemn those attackers. Apparently, no longer. Instead, we see partisan attacks and calls for Biden’s resignation when the events leading to this debacle lie with all administrations, Democratic and Republican, over the past 20 years.
How many recall that just months after our initial invasion of Afghanistan in 2001 — before the Iraq invasion — the Taliban were nearly defeated and were negotiating a surrender? These overtures were rebuffed by then-president Bush, whose administration pivoted to “nation building” in Afghanistan.
How many recall the terrorist bombings in Libya of the U.S. Embassy (17 deaths) and U.S. Marines barracks (241 deaths)? Was there any talk then of invoking the 25th Amendment against then-President Reagan, or accusing him of having “blood on his hands”?
Where was the outrage when Trump abandoned the Kurdish fighters who were part of SDF fighting Syria? How many recall that the Kurds were holding 11,000 ISIS prisoners? What are the chances that some of those ISIS prisoners, most of whom escaped or were released after we abandoned the Kurds, have ended up as part of ISIS-K, who are responsible for the attack in Kabul?
Given Trump’s deal with the Taliban to release 5,000 imprisoned Taliban fighters and leave the country by May 1, with few conditions other than to stop killing American forces, does anyone think that the situation would have been handled better if Trump was still president? Or for that matter, if Bernie Sanders, Mike Pence, Ted Cruz, or anyone else had been president in 2021? Methinks not. In my view, the outcome was preordained 20 years ago when we entered into a war we could not win by trying to “build” a nation in a country wholly resistant to democracy.
So now, instead of coming together and condemning the terrorists and learning from mistakes made since 2001, we attack each other. I’m deeply disappointed in Biden’s withdrawal strategy, but the current partisan attacks are opportunistic and shameful, at best.
So far, US troops and our allies have evacuated 110,000 American citizens and Afghan allies. Let’s all applaud and support their efforts and stop the partisan bomb-throwing.
BEN HERMAN
Grand Junction
‘Squeaky wheels’ don’t deserve coverage they get
Why does the Sentinel give so much publicity to such small minorities of people like the 12 people protesting vaccinations in the front of St. Mary’s yesterday? That’s 12 people out of over 2,000 employees at the hospital.
The same goes for the very small group of people who show up at City Council meetings to protest the non-existent COVID rules and insist Grand Junction become a sanctuary city. That’s roughly 30 people out of a community of roughly 66,000 residents in the city.
Or the rowdy handful of parents at school board meetings. Again, that’s publicity to a couple dozen people with loud voices out of families comprising around 22,000 students.
I know it’s the squeaky wheel that gets the attention, but these squeakers don’t represent the views of the majority of citizens, employees, and parents. Unfortunately, all the huge front page stories make it seem like most of us are part of a community that is against vaccinations, against protecting others including children who cannot get the vaccination and hospitalized patients who are already vulnerable, and other residents who care about not harming our neighbors.
These protesters are deserving of a two-inch brief on page 2 or 3 but certainly not the huge front page stories you’ve been running.
DEB BACOCK
Grand Junction
Health-care facilities have freedom of choice, too
I had an epiphany about “freedom to choose” as I drove past the people waving their signs at St. Mary’s on Wednesday.
As a vaccinated, retired health-care professional I found myself in total agreement with them.
Health-care facilities should have freedom of choice to mandate vaccines in the face of a pandemic. Those disgruntled employees have the freedom to choose to find other employment if they disagree with their employer’s choice.
DAVID LURYE
Grand Junction