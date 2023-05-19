Sometimes an idea comes along that makes so much sense, you have to wonder why it took so long to take root.
Richard and Rosalie Gowins this week became the first Mesa County farmers to get a conditional use permit to develop a unique type of solar garden on their property — one that will allow them to continue their agricultural operations and generate electricity at the same time.
Putting up solar panels can be a land-intensive proposition. Not long ago, a farmer would have had to weigh the financial benefits of electrical generation on their property against the loss of productive ag land.
The Gowins, for example, intend to develop a 9-acre solar garden on their 22-acre farm. It will have a 2 megawatt capacity and generate enough power to service the electrical needs of 400 t0 500 homes. But because of the design of the solar garden, those 9 acres will still be good for growing crops, grazing cattle or restoring native habitats.
“If only 1% of the U.S. farmland was converted to agrivoltaic, it would generate enough electricity to service 100% of the electrical needs of the entire U.S.,” Richard Gowins told Mesa County commissioners. “It also provides a revenue stream to be able to keep the land in agriculture as a family farm.”
The idea comes from the National Renewable Energy Laboratory based in Golden. Solar panels will be mounted several feet off the ground to allow for agricultural activities beneath them.
Aside from introducing the concept of agrivoltaic to Mesa County, the Gowins deserve kudos for developing a project with multiple points of impact.
As the Sentinel’s Charles Ashby reported, the Gowins have developed partnerships with the Community Food Bank of Grand Junction and GRID Alternatives Colorado. The couple donates fresh produce to the food bank and plans to donate a portion of the power generated to low-income households once the project gets built. Construction commences next year.