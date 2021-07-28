With the withdrawal of U.S. troops from Afghanistan expected to be complete by the end of August, Congress is moving quickly to increase the visa cap and expedite the visa process for Afghan interpreters and others who worked for the U.S. government.
The U.S. House last week passed the bipartisan ALLIES Act that would nearly double the number of visas available to former Afghan translators and others serving U.S. military and diplomatic operations from 11,000 to 19,000.
Colorado Rep. Jason Crow, D-Aurora, a former Army Ranger who served in Iraq and Afghanistan, introduced the bill. He and other House sponsors are in discussions with the Senate and White House to get the ALLIES Act signed into law as quickly as possible.
Hopefully not before lawmakers consider the fate of an overlooked segment of Afghans — those who worked with the U.S. media as journalists, interpreters and support staff and now fear the same retaliation from the Taliban as Afghans associated with the U.S. military.
The New York Times is leading a coalition of U.S. news-gathering organizations to get Congress to expand the Special Immigrant Visa program to include Afghan media workers. But with time dwindling, the best chance to do that is to amend Crow’s bill.
Our newspaper may not have benefited directly from the assistance of Afghans, but as a news organization we can’t overlook the indispensable role they played in informing the public’s right to know what’s occurred in Afghanistan over the past 20 years.
The “moral obligation” to protect those who served alongside U.S. forces must include those who put themselves in harm’s way in service to a free press.
The coalition points to 2008 legislation as precedent. That year, Congress passed, and President Bush signed a law extending special immigration consideration to Iraqis who had worked with the U.S. news media. That program reached both journalists and support staff and extended to their immediate family members.
The coalitions says the same sort of program is needed now for Afghanistan. Precedent or not, we contend it’s the right thing to do.
“Without the assistance of the U.S. Government, many of these Afghans face grievous harm and death for having done nothing more than lent their labor and skills to making certain the world knew what was going on in their country...” the coalition’s letter reads. “The Taliban has long conducted a campaign of threatening and killing journalists.”
While there is no reliable count of the number of media-affiliated Afghans in danger, the coalition estimates it’s fewer than 1,000, because of the small number of news organizations that have operated in Afghanistan and the small size of their operations.
Kudos to Crow and other House members — several of them former military members — for recognizing the bravery and sacrifice of Afghans who served alongside U.S. forces. It shouldn’t be a stretch for them to recognize Afghan media workers are no less vulnerable.