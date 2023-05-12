Five years ago, the Sentinel’s editorial board challenged the Grand Valley to set a goal of getting the rate of students pursing a post-secondary education of any kind to at least match the national average.
Unfortunately, we still lag behind, but at least there have been concrete steps by the state to help communities like ours improve educational attainment rates — a key to the workforce development gains needed for a high-performing economy.
District 51’s graduation rates aren’t the problem. But if our graduates don’t go to college, or learn a trade or get some kind of technical certification, they’re stuck on the lower rungs of the wage ladder. “Help wanted, apply within” signs usually offer low-skill opportunities in the $12-15 hourly range.
Any kind of educational attainment beyond a high school diploma improves a person’s earning potential. But raising a community’s overall educational attainment rates spins off into serious economic benefits, like job creation and increased spending on housing.
To their credit, lawmakers have recognized that providing opportunities to acquire skills that match up with tough-to-fill jobs is a win for everyone — higher education, employers and job seekers. There are plenty of important jobs that pay well that don’t require the same kind of investment of time and money as four-year college degrees.
Last year, for example, the Legislature launched a program to offer up to two years of free college for Coloradans pursuing health care jobs.
This session, lawmakers have expanded the concept to meet Colorado’s in-demand workforce needs. Touting the accomplishments of the legislative session, Gov. Jared Polis told the Sentinel editorial board on Tuesday that law enforcement, construction and early childhood educator are among the vocations now eligible for free credentialing.
In addition, every graduating member of the Class of 2024 will be getting a $1,500 scholarship. It can be used to attend or a college or university. But, in a first for the state, it can also go toward an apprenticeship and “other ways that a student can upgrade their earning potential to meet critical workforce demands.”
That’s welcome news. Today’s high school graduates are wary of going into significant debt for a four-year degree, so we have to find other ways to give them skills to compete. That means better access to work-based learning and career and technical education. Apprenticeships can do that but they remain an underutilized opportunity.
We’re fortunate to have CareerWise Colorado, a statewide, modern youth apprenticeship program. It’s a great way to see multiple paths to a future career while still in high school. CareerWise apprentices earn at least minimum wage while receiving hands-on work experience where they can apply their high-school classroom learning each week.
Students get meaningful work experience, a nationally recognized industry certification, the benefits of belonging to a professional network and the opportunity to earn debt-free college credit. Employers get a chance to mold young energetic workers that might be a perfect fit for a long-term future with the company.
But the biggest upside seems to be how it opens eyes to opportunity. There have been countless stories of students committing themselves to career pathways in marketing, data analytics, software development — you name it — by being immersed in a workplace culture at a young age.
The apprenticeship is a two-year commitment. It ensures that students get the required experience and skills to either enter the workforce or the perspective of how higher education can help them achieve their career goals.