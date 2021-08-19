Things took an ugly turn at Tuesday night’s District 51 school board meeting.
Instead of taking votes on agenda items during an in-person session, board members ducked out of their meeting after it spiraled out of control.
An unruly crowd determined to air anti-mask and anti-vaccination views prevented an orderly discussion of the topics at hand. The meeting ended with police escorting board members to their vehicles. They later reconvened virtually on Vimeo and tabled a discussion on a potential policy change to public comments.
If anything, this unfortunate scene reinforced the board’s instincts that it needs limits on how long the public can rail and riff on school board policy.
To the board’s credit, it affirmed its belief in citizen participation. When the board’s attorney, John Williams (himself a former D51 board member), reminded board members that there’s no provision in state law requiring a public-comment period, board members said they value the feedback they get from the public.
But recent meetings have featured lengthy public comment periods with people speaking out against masks and vaccines — even though the district hasn’t required students or staff to wear masks or be vaccinated to begin the school year.
As the Sentinel’s James Burky reported, Tuesday’s meeting was packed with parents furious over a proposed change that would put a time limit on the entire public comment section during meetings. Parents said this is a way for them to be silenced. Board members discussed the time limit at the Aug. 10 meeting, saying that the change was needed so that they could conduct business in a timely manner.
A proposed 45-minute cap on public comments seems reasonable — especially when recent comments have done little in the way of introducing new viewpoints.
But the board wants to talk to other government boards, such as the city of Grand Junction and Mesa County commissioners, about how they handle their public-comment periods.
The public should understand its role in where the board eventually lands on this issue.
The Supreme Court, in a 1984 ruling, found that the Constitution is not understood to guarantee citizens a right to be heard before their elected officials make a decision, according to a legal analysis by the Student Press Law Center in 2017.
Despite that, most government boards do allow public participation. Once an agency does agree to accept public comment, it can’t restrict any point of view or discriminate based on content, though it can impose time limits and, in some cases, ask that comments be related to agenda items.
In the face of an “all or nothing” proposition, those who wish to retain the ability to bend the board’s ear might consider accepting a time limit and behaving in a manner that couldn’t be construed as threatening.
If those in attendance at school board meetings insist on being disruptive, the board has indicated it will have no choice but to hold meetings virtually, essentially making the ability to make public comments the public’s call.