We’ve seen a deluge of comments and letters regarding the political advertisement that appeared on the front page of Sunday’s Daily Sentinel.
We want to let readers know that we have heard their concerns, particularly around the ad potentially being mistaken for a news headline. Through no fault of the advertiser, the ad did not include a box around it to differentiate it from news content. That’s on us. In addition, future political ads in that space will include enlarged “paid for by” language to emphasize that it is a paid advertisement.
The front page ad position has been available to advertisers for several years, though it’s rarely purchased outside of political season. Readers may recall an aggressive advertisement from Lauren Boebert’s opponents above the masthead in 2020. That invited similar rancor.
We have a long-standing policy not to publish letters criticizing private companies over their lawful business decisions. That policy includes The Sentinel and its advertising. That’s why we won’t be publishing letters critical of this company’s advertising policies. Those letters, however, were read and noted internally.
As a newspaper, we strive to bring you vetted, reliable news information about the community. That is our mission. We are able to serve that mission, in part, because The Sentinel is also an advertising medium. The Sentinel is generally agnostic as to the content of ads that appear in the paper. Make no mistake, what transpires in the newsroom and what transpires in the advertising department do not intersect.
We understand some readers won’t be satisfied. We appreciate that our readers are passionate about their local news product, but that front page ad position will remain open to anyone who wants to advertise with us. We will, however, do a better job of differentiating advertisement from news.