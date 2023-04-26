No one is saying there aren’t important decisions to be made related to School District 51 enrollment trends and other factors that have serious implications for the future.
Committing to any specific course of action, naturally, has consequences. Committing too quickly to any single “solution” increases the odds of unforeseen consequences that may rival the original challenge. As the old saying goes, “haste makes waste.”
It’s been difficult to understand the urgency to close schools, largely because the information being used to justify the closures seemed to materialize overnight.
Whatever “facts” Andrea Haitz, Angela Lema and Will Jones used as a justification to close East Middle School should be set aside. If they really care about the best direction of the school district, they’ll want to consider whether their decision aligns with the community’s wishes based on a fresh understanding of the situation.
An op-ed penned by Tim Foster and Sarah Shrader that appeared in Sunday’s edition makes a compelling case that the board majority — whether by ignorance or design — made its decision based on assumptions rather than hard evidence.
If the decision was made based on an assumption of budgetary challenges, the board majority did so either without knowing or acknowledging an expected $18.7 million boost from the state via the governor’s proposed budget. It was introduced months ago, so board members should have been aware that the budget outlook is not so dire as to require immediate school closures.
Foster and Shrader say they reached out to former board members, who state “unequivocally” that the district administration never raised concerns of budget issues or reduced student enrollments prior to this spring.
Put the budget implications aside. There’s still an argument to be made for consolidation if dwindling enrollment predictions are accurate.
But it’s hard to feel certain. Foster and Shrader point out that the district’s demographer had advised the previous school board that enrollment was growing and more schools were needed. Monument Ridge Elementary was built in 2019 based on those predictions, but it’s only enrolled at 49% of capacity.
Our intent is not to undermine the demographer’s credibility, but to simply point out that more data may be required to explain the about-face. Instead of committing to an arbitrary timeline of immediate closures, the board should have given itself time to see a fuller picture, especially with the breathing room afforded by more financial resources from the state.
Addressing declining enrollment is entirely appropriate. It could very well be that consolidating schools makes the most sense under the right data-informed circumstances. But the community hasn’t been presented with a cost-benefit analysis of multiple options. The public has simply been told that schools have to close now before things get worse.
Yes, school board members are elected to make tough choices. And, yes, elections have consequences. But the way to build trust is to engage the community, not make tough choices and then tell the community it’s for its own good with no explanation of why alternatives didn’t pass muster.
A better way is put all the cards on the table. Explain contrasting educational models. Make the ironclad case that closures will solve staffing issues and deliver better programming and outcomes.
Of course, this would all be a useless exercise if the board majority’s minds are made up — or if they’re driven by an agenda that the public is not privy to.
We’ll leave them with this thought. Research out of Harvard and other institutions consistently finds that changing one’s minds when presented with new evidence is perceived as a sign of intelligence. Stubbornly clinging to a point of view doesn’t make you look strong. It makes you look, well, something else.