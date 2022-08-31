The signs and impacts of climate change have been ubiquitous this year from our continued drought and intense wildfires in the southwest to 1,000-year floods elsewhere in the country and extreme heat in Europe and Asia. It is clear we have to address this crisis.
The path forward is clear. We need to transition to less carbon intensive fuels like natural gas and eventually, in the coming decades, to power generation that does not produce carbon emissions at all.
We strongly believe, in order to accomplish this transition, that we must pursue an all-of-the-above approach to generating clean energy. We have argued strongly in favor of nuclear power as a stable, base-load power source that doesn’t produce carbon emissions. We will continue to advocate for nuclear power as part of the mix. However, nuclear won’t get us to our goal on its own.
Solar and wind power are becoming a larger and larger source of power in Colorado and across the country. The benefits of solar and wind are apparent. They don’t produce carbon pollution, they’re safe and the source of the power they collect is free.
The downsides of solar and wind are also fairly evident, the largest to us is their intermittent generation. Sometimes the sun isn’t shining and the wind isn’t blowing. To even out this problem you need storage.
Battery storage has come a long way and truly utility scale lithium-ion battery storage is now possible, but also has its own problems. The materials used in these batteries require a significant amount of mining, which is often done in countries that exploit their workers. But there are other options.
Xcel Energy is looking into a renewable energy storage solution called pumped storage hydroelectric in Unaweep Canyon. The project would allow for water to be released from a higher reservoir to a lower one, producing hydroelectric power along the way, with the water then pumped back to the upper reservoir for reuse, according to reporting by The Daily Sentinel’s Dennis Webb.
This storage method is very intriguing. It does not have the problems associated with battery storage and relies on well-established technology. However, as was outlined in a Sunday story on the project, there are concerns.
The primary concern is over the location. Unaweep is a remote canyon that contains private property, as well as recreational uses, especially rock climbing.
We have a lot of sympathy for any private landowner who could be impacted by this project and we think Xcel should not limit itself to just look at this one location. We have a lot of topography in this county that seems suited for this type of power storage.
That said, every location is going to have an impact on one group or another. There isn’t likely a perfect fit we can all agree on. We still need to pursue these types of projects if we are serious about mitigating the worst effects of climate change.
We’re glad Xcel is looking into ways to make renewable energy generation viable and able to produce base load energy, at least part of the day. We hope they will continue to look into other sites that may have a lower impact, but we support the effort to bring a project like this to Mesa County.