Most people associate the word “battery” with TV remotes, vehicles and smoke alarms — not mountain reservoirs.
But all batteries take stored or “potential” energy and convert it to electricity. Most batteries do that chemically, but Colorado is sitting on massive batteries that generate power using nothing more than water and gravity.
Take Xcel’s Cabin Creek generating station near Georgetown. It features an upper reservoir at 11,200 feet in elevation and a lower reservoir at 10,000 feet, connected by a 4,300-foot tunnel. When water is released from the upper reservoir, it passes through a turbine to generate electricity.
“During off-peak hours at night when customers’ electricity use is low, water is pumped back to the upper reservoir and stored when there is less energy demand or when wind generation is available,” Bruce Cotie, an Xcel plant manager, explained in a 2015 article published in EE Online, a trade publication. “In that manner, it operates much like a giant battery that Xcel Energy can tap when it is needed most.”
These pumped hydroelectric power plants play a critical role in smoothing out power distribution amid Colorado’s conversion to 100% renewable electrical generation by 2050. Yet, they don’t count as “green” energy under the state’s renewable energy standard because they use power to pump water uphill.
House Minority Leader Hugh McKean is looking to change that.
“We have so many resources available today to ensure that the input to pump that water back uphill presents a zero carbon solution,” McKean, R-Loveland, told the House Energy & Environment Committee on Wednesday.
McKean’s bill, HB1052, is nothing more than an accounting change. The state’s five hydroelectric pump storage stations won’t be affected whether it passes or fails. But we think it’s an important common-sense step to acknowledge that the transition to zero-emissions electrical generation is a multi-dimensional endeavor. If the state succeeds at converting to 100% renewable energy, these “batteries” will have helped us get there and they’ll be using green energy by then to pump water to upper reservoirs.
They should count toward meeting the renewable energy standard if only to encourage more of them. Colorado’s steep mountainsides are suited for this kind of energy storage to provide peak power supply. The recent power failures in Texas illustrate the need for “very rampable energy,” which these batteries can supply, as McKean noted.
How more storage for energy purposes squares with the state’s water plan is another question. But McKean’s bill has support from several rural electric associations, the Colorado Farm Bureau and some environmental groups, such as Trout Unlimited, which we regard as promising.