The Colorado Legislature adjourned last week, prompting two distinct views of what occurred under the Golden Dome between January and June.
Democratic leaders in the House and Senate called the session “historic,” highlighted by bills to help people and businesses recover from the economic hardship caused by the pandemic and a long-term funding solution for Colorado’s woeful transportation infrastructure.
Republicans winced at bills imposing new fees when the state was awash in one-time dollars — a combination of savings from cuts made the year prior when lawmakers didn’t know how bad the economic jolt from the pandemic would be and federal stimulus payments to the state.
The Sentinel’s Charles Ashby got reactions from leaders of both parties about the session and, as expected, there’s considerable spin on both sides. Republicans want Democrats to own outcomes, some with hefty price tags, because they control both houses of the Legislature while Democrats say they collaborated as much as possible and accomplished a lot in meeting three big challenges.
The first was responding to record unemployment, social isolation and prolonged uncertainty stemming from the pandemic. Lawmakers allocated funds for housing, child-care assistance, food assistance and mental health — even before Congress delivered money to state governments to deal with pandemic-related issues.
The King Soopers shooting in Boulder became un unexpected, urgent moment. Lawmakers responded by passing six bill related to prevent gun violence.
The third challenge was addressing the climate crisis and its effects on Colorado — drought and wildfires. Lawmakers made investments in the state water plan, beefed up the state’s capacity to fight and prevent fires and passed legislation to make public lands more accessible and usable by Coloradans and tourists to help the economy.
Beyond those pressing needs, the Legislature had historic financial resources at its disposal, restoring millions of dollars in cuts made to K-12 and higher education and leveraging a one-time investment in transportation to pass a long-term funding package that includes fees on fuel but also short-term reductions in registration fees.
We were big supporters of the transportation proposal, but it became a symbol of partisan division in the General Assembly. Only one Republican supported it, though it had widespread bipartisan support outside the Capitol.
How much collaboration, really?
But Democratic leaders, on a conference call with the Sentinel’s editorial board last week, said there’s far more bipartisan collaboration on most bills than meets the eye.
Some bills don’t make it to the finish line because of conversations between Democrats and Republicans, said Senate Majority Leader Stephen Fenberg, D-Boulder.
Post session, it’s easy to look at bills and pronounce them as partisan because there’s no sponsor or support from the opposing party, Fenberg noted. But Democratic sponsors often listened to opposition from Republicans and made amendments to bills “to bring the temperature down, ease concerns or clarify a bill’s intent.”
That legislative grist results in better policy, even if the results don’t look bipartisan, Fenberg said, adding that Democrats can’t ram everything through the Legislature “because we’re not a monolithic party.”
How to address the real divide
But for the three area lawmakers, all Republicans, who spoke to the Grand Junction Area Chamber of Commerce at its annual post-session breakfast on Tuesday, there’s not enough collaboration to overcome a clear urban-rural divide.
“You hear my colleagues talk about an attack on rural Colorado, it’s because of that centralization of government in the Denver-Boulder area (under Democrats) that is really spreading out and creating havoc among the rural communities,” said Sen. Ray Scott, R-Grand Junction, referring to a bill allowing farm workers to organize.
Sen. Don Coram, R-Montrose, said this session made him realize that it isn’t just Democrats who control the Legislature, but the Democratic governor.
“I will be very blunt. This the first time that I have really witnessed one person running all three branches of government,” Coram said.
We’ve long lamented how often the needs of every region of the state can take a backseat to the priorities of the Denver metroplex. Hearing our local representatives express that nothing’s changed is actually an argument for greater bipartisan collaboration. When representatives of rural communities start banding together and putting their interests ahead of partisan goals, maybe we can really start lifting all boats in the state.
How about a rural caucus that transcends party affiliation? What would the transportation bill have looked like if lawmakers representing rural communities had formed a solid voting bloc?
If we’re going to be able to work together as rural communities, we need to be able to identify issues that align our interests regardless of who’s in power in Denver.