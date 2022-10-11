We’re fortunate to have strong candidates up and down the ballot from both parties and that is certainly true for House District 54. Republican Matt Soper is running for another term representing this large rural district and he has a strong challenger in Democratic candidate AliceMarie Slaven-Emond.

Soper has proven to be an effective representative and has been able to find ways to pass bipartisan legislation to benefit his district and all of rural Colorado. His recent legislation to put agricultural producers who use greenhouses on the same footing as traditional growers is a great example of what Soper has been able to accomplish. This is a bi-partisan bill that benefits farmers and clears the way for what we see as the future of agriculture.