We’re fortunate to have strong candidates up and down the ballot from both parties and that is certainly true for House District 54. Republican Matt Soper is running for another term representing this large rural district and he has a strong challenger in Democratic candidate AliceMarie Slaven-Emond.
Soper has proven to be an effective representative and has been able to find ways to pass bipartisan legislation to benefit his district and all of rural Colorado. His recent legislation to put agricultural producers who use greenhouses on the same footing as traditional growers is a great example of what Soper has been able to accomplish. This is a bi-partisan bill that benefits farmers and clears the way for what we see as the future of agriculture.
Going forward, Soper seems laser focused on reducing crime and fighting inflation, which are undeniable issues facing our rural communities. He also said he wanted to see the Colorado Department of Transportation doing more traditional infrastructure work, especially around maintaining our pavement quality.
We think, with his growing seniority in the party and his record of working across the aisle he will be successful.
While we think Soper has done a good job, Slaven-Emond was very impressive and we think would be a strong leader representing rural values. She is a nurse practitioner and has experience in education and agriculture.
Slaven-Emond displayed a strong grasp of the issues we’re facing in rural Colorado and was committed to finding common ground with Republicans to solve them. She spoke of our housing and child care needs, which needs to be addressed whoever is elected.
Both candidates emphasized water as a major issue facing this region. We trust both would be effective advocates of the Western Slope when discussing the future of the Colorado River.
It’s difficult to choose when you have two very qualified candidates, but for those who have yet to make up your mind, we suggest giving Soper another term to continue his work for this district. If he does win, we would also encourage Slaven-Emond to continue to be involved and perhaps find another office to run for. Her voice would be a welcome one among our elected leaders.