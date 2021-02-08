A year ago, we reported the sense of relief local employers were professing over the final installment of yearly minimum wage hikes mandated by Amendment 70.
Between 2016 and 2020, the state’s minimum wage rose from $8.31 to $12 an hour. This year, the minimum wage rose to $12.32 an hour because Amendment 70 tied minimum wage increases after 2020 to the Consumer Price Index. But that’s less onerous than the 90-cent hourly increases of the previous three years.
All the hand-wringing that went into adjusting to higher labor costs may not be in the rearview mirror, however, if President Joe Biden makes good on his desire to more than double the federal minimum wage from $7.25 to $15 an hour.
We think this is a bad idea for many reasons, including the precarious financial position many small businesses find themselves in as a result of the pandemic. But more than anything, it boils down to an issue of fairness, which Coloradans already recognize.
Would Amendment 70 have passed if it had called for a $15-an-hour minimum wage by 2020? Unlikely. But in 2019 the state legislature enacted a new statue permitting local governments to set a jurisdiction-wide minimum wage, meaning places like Denver and resort communities could enforce a living wage where the cost of living is substantially higher than the rest of the state.
If Colorado can see the need for flexibility, why can’t the federal government? A worker making $15 an hour in Mississippi will fare better than a person making $15 an hour in Washington, D.C. or Telluride, yet the minimum wage debate is fraught with even bigger tradeoffs.
According to a new study by the nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office, raising the minimum wage to $15 an hour would significantly reduce poverty and increase earnings for millions of low-wage workers. That’s nothing to sneeze at, but the change would also cost 1.4 million jobs by 2025 and increase the federal deficit by $54 billion over 10 years.
We can’t disagree that the existing federal minimum wage is too low. It hasn’t been changed since 2009. When adjusted for inflation, it doesn’t have the same buying power as it had at peak value in 1968, as identified by the Economic Policy Institute. If it had kept pace with inflation since 1968, it would be over $12 an hour today and around $13.50 by 2025.
Sounds like Colorado is in the ballpark. Since the state’s employers are already dealing with a $12 an hour minimum wage, let’s hope any federal legislation doesn’t go far beyond that.
Delta, Nucla and Craig aren’t San Francisco, New York City and Houston. It will be hard enough to bounce back from the pandemic without throwing higher labor costs on restaurants and other small businesses.