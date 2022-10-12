With Commissioner Scott McInnis term-limited, Mesa County voters are selecting a new representative to serve on the Board of County Commissioners. We think one candidate is clearly prepared to step in ready to work on day one.

Republican Bobbie Daniel, a native of western Colorado, clearly understands this community having grown up in Palisade. She went to Mesa State College and ran a small business as a hairdresser. She has also served on a number of boards and committees, including the St. Mary’s Foundation Board.