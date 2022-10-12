With Commissioner Scott McInnis term-limited, Mesa County voters are selecting a new representative to serve on the Board of County Commissioners. We think one candidate is clearly prepared to step in ready to work on day one.
Republican Bobbie Daniel, a native of western Colorado, clearly understands this community having grown up in Palisade. She went to Mesa State College and ran a small business as a hairdresser. She has also served on a number of boards and committees, including the St. Mary’s Foundation Board.
What impressed us in our meeting with Daniel was her extensive preparation and understanding of the job of a County Commissioner. She really took on learning about the job well before voters will decide whether to hire her or not.
In order to be effective as a Commissioner, or in any public service role, preparation is key. We have no doubt that Daniel will read up on the issues before her and be prepared to do the county’s business if elected.
The issues Daniel focuses on are ones many candidates brought up throughout our interviews. Childcare, infrastructure and affordable housing were areas Daniel said needed to be addressed. Daniel also got into specifics on county policies like opportunity zones, which she said she wanted to explore as a way to promote economic development. Again, she came prepared.
We would note that she did not distinguish herself much from the current commissioners and the direction they’ve chosen. If you think they’ve done a good job, then Daniel seems like she will be a continuation of that. We just hope over time, if elected, she can develop her own voice on the board.
Democrat Charles Pink also came with good ideas. He jumped into the race so Daniel would not be running unopposed, giving voters a choice. We think that’s admirable.
Pink is also a Western Slope native, having grown up in Montrose. He works as an electrician and solar installer. Having a tradesperson perspective in county leadership could provide a valuable perspective.
While campaigning, Pink said his run has become about more than just the choice on the ballot. He highlighted water and agriculture as something he’d focus on as a commissioner. He also discussed finding funding to maintain our trails, which we think is a good idea.
While Pink seemed enthusiastic and we think he could get up to speed on the job of County Commissioner, Daniel is prepared now. Both would have the county’s best interests at heart, but if you are still considering your choice, we believe Bobbie Daniel is the most prepared for the job.