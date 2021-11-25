This hasn’t been the easiest year for most people, and much of the news around current events is decidedly negative. We wanted to take this day to remind everyone that things are, in the long view, pretty darned encouraging.
First, the bad. The recent news cycle is decidedly wince-worthy: Inflation; soaring global energy prices; political discord; record-low confidence in legitimate news sources; fires; an insurrection on the nation’s Capitol; supply shortages; global climate weirding; wild election fraud nonsense, a mob attack on a shopping mall; an SUV maniacally driving through a Christmas parade …
It’s enough to shake anyone’s confidence in making a better future for our children. Sometimes, however, the good gets obscured by the vile and inflamed. Consider:
Where we live
During the pandemic when business capacity was limited and entertainment options from movies, sporting events and concerts were canceled, many people turned to the outdoors for comfort and something to do. We saw that here in Mesa County with many more people taking to our trails, floating the river and simply enjoying being outdoors.
The amount of access to public land and outdoor recreation we have as a community is truly incredible. Since COVID restrictions have lifted, we’ve still taken to the outdoors and seen tourists quickly return to enjoy the landscape we get to experience every day.
Whether through a pandemic, recession or other disruption, we’ll have this natural resource as a refuge and resource to get us through difficult times, now and far into the future.
Economic recovery
Colorado’s unemployment rate has continued to improve over the past six months, nearing its pre-pandemic level from early 2020, the Colorado Department of Labor and Employment reported last weekend.
By the end of last month, the state’s unemployment rate dropped to 5.4%, but the rate in our four-county region was at least a full percentage point below that, ranging from about 4% in Garfield, Delta and Montrose counties, to 4.7% in Mesa County, according to reporting from The Sentinel’s Charles Ashby. That’s much improved from the region’s 6.3% unemployment rate at this time last year.
We’ve seen other economic indicators showing that the region is recovering quickly and strongly from the pandemic-caused recession of 2020. Those include record sales tax revenue and an increase in commercial and single-family building permits, according to the third- quarter Bray Report.
Inflation and supply chain disruption remain an issue, but there are signs that the problem may be easing. Shipping rates have fallen dramatically as the peak shipping season winds down, according to the Wall Street Journal. Gas and oil industry indices are at 10-year highs.
Return to stability
During the last year, we’ve garnered some national attention for the behavior of some local officials who sowed doubt about the fundamental bedrock of our democracy.
This led to local people speaking up out of concern and fear, often based on misinformation, about the strength and security of our elections. Thankfully, our recent election went off without a hitch with no accusations of fraud or vote rigging. There haven’t been mass protests or chaos at public meetings since. Our fragile institutions — under the protection and leadership of our elected county commissioners — weathered the attack.
In that election we saw the community rally behind a new Grand Junction High School, which will serve our children and provide a high-quality learning environment for decades to come.
Even during the pandemic school year, community support and the hard work of faculty and staff allowed District 51 and Colorado Mesa University to remain mostly open to students and parents, providing a safe, stable learning environment not available in many other communities across the country.
When the cacophony of the 24-hour negative news cycle begins to take a toll on your state of mind, reflect on how miraculous our return to stability and trust in our institutions has been after the last year. (Maybe it’s not so miraculous at all?)
Or step outside and let some healing western Colorado sunshine brighten your world.
Happy Thanksgiving.