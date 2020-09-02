We’re sympathetic to the plight of School District 51 teachers who are bearing the brunt of a bumpy return to in-person instruction.
All administrative decisions aimed at steering the district through the pandemic eventually land with a thud on a teacher’s desk.They’re the ones who have to make the system work. Any frustration or resentment they may feel about how plans are devised and implemented is understandable — to a point.
We’re just as sympathetic to the district’s administrative team and school board members who are trying to solve a Rubik’s cube in the dark. When Superintendent Diana Sirko announced a return to in-person instruction, she made clear that there’s no playbook for something that’s never happened before. Parents, teachers and students were warned that things could turn on a dime.
Nobody expected this particular dime. Because so many families opted out of in-person instruction, there aren’t enough teachers for the district’s online-only classes. So the district is looking at reassigning 28 to 30 teachers — moving them to even out lopsided enrollment numbers.
This sort of shuffling happens at the start of every school year, just not at this scale. But it doesn’t sit well with many teachers. Privately, a handful say it’s unfair and they worry about the impact to schools in lower-income areas. But nobody wants to go on the record.
Still, hints and allegations point to a district unprepared to meet the challenge of a crisis. We disagree. The district tried to anticipate how many families would opt out of in-person instruction. Can they be blamed that more people enrolled in online classes than surveys indicated?
We have a sneaking suspicion that families enrolled in the virtual academy just to see how the district handled things. If there were no outbreaks early, some of those families probably planned to reintegrate their children into a physical classroom. But that wait-and-see approach is wreaking havoc with human resources. It’s not too much to ask parents to declare whether they’re in or out of in-person instruction.
Is it fair to yank teachers and students out of one classroom and put them in another? No. But during a pandemic, the idea of fairness goes out the window. Idealism (the way things ought to be) gives way to practicality (the way things are.) If there aren’t students in classrooms — as few as 7-10 in some — D51 has to adjust.
This is just one wrinkle in what will probably be a year full of them. Already we’ve learned that some 800 students are unaccounted for. Again, it isn’t unusual at the start of a school year for some families to wait until after the Labor Day weekend to send their kids to school. But this year’s high numbers represents another X factor that the district will have to contend with.
All in all, the pandemic has magnified start-of-school challenges that are normally considered routine. The district is handling them as best as can be expected given the circumstances.