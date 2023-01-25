Colorado is world renowned for our amazing outdoor recreation, mostly on our vast swaths of public land. But what happens when access to this recreation goes over private land? A 2019 federal appeals court decision has complicated that question.

The court sided with a mountain biker who sued the federal government after crashing on an Air Force Academy trail, according to reporting by The Colorado Sun’s Jason Blevins. Since then, private landowners who had previously allowed access across their property have been shutting that access down.

