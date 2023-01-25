Colorado is world renowned for our amazing outdoor recreation, mostly on our vast swaths of public land. But what happens when access to this recreation goes over private land? A 2019 federal appeals court decision has complicated that question.
The court sided with a mountain biker who sued the federal government after crashing on an Air Force Academy trail, according to reporting by The Colorado Sun’s Jason Blevins. Since then, private landowners who had previously allowed access across their property have been shutting that access down.
Access to trails, and even portions of some of Colorado’s famed 14ers, has been lost. Other landowners, who may have considered allowing access, are spooked by the potential for millions of dollars in liability if someone was injured on their land.
Coloradans are protected from liability in most cases by the Colorado Recreational Use Statute. However, there’s an exception in the statute leaving landowners liable if an injured recreational user can prove a landowner’s “willful or malicious failure to guard or warn against a known dangerous condition.”
The court’s decision opened a huge number of questions around what constitutes willful or malicious failure. Now, lawmakers are stepping up to attempt to update and strengthen the Colorado Recreational Use Statute. This will give landowners more certainty and hopefully restore access to some areas where it has been lost.
“I have a high degree of confidence that this will enjoy widespread support from both chambers and both sides of the aisle,” said state Sen. Mark Baisley, a Republican from Woodland Park who is crafting a bill to update recreational access laws with increased protections for landowners who allow recreational visitors to traverse their property. “I really think everyone is pulling in the same direction here.”
That is great to hear, since there is no reason this should be a partisan issue. Both parties strongly support Colorado’s recreation economy. This also would protect private property owners who want to allow certain uses on their land without fear of unwarranted lawsuits. It may also protect private landowners from losing property to adverse possession rights.
It also sounds like this statute was in need of revisiting and updating, even without this court decision. The current statute treats all types of recreation the same, which means private landowners can’t choose what type of use works on their property.
We think landowners should absolutely have more flexibility in what types of uses they feel may be acceptable on their land. Someone might be fine with anglers crossing their property to access a nearby lake, but not with ATVs doing the same.
This decision, while harmful in the short term, has exposed a flaw in the law that the legislature should absolutely fix. We’re glad to see they aren’t looking at changes in a narrow way either. If this statute can be improved in other ways, it should be as well.
Colorado is a state that values our outdoor recreation. Private landowners, who are willing to share their piece of Colorado with others, are an integral part of our larger recreation system. They deserve to be given every reasonable protection we can, so we can preserve and enhance recreation around the state.