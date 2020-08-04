The partisan witch hunt is over. Call off the dogs.
For whatever reason, Tina Peters, Mesa County’s embattled clerk and recorder, has repeatedly suggested that “politics” was at the heart of an unsuccessful petition drive to force a recall election that would have determined whether she kept her job.
Funny thing. Every other elected official in Mesa County government is a Republican and none of them were targets of a recall petition drive.
The 200 volunteers helping with the signature-gathering effort were split nearly evenly between Republicans, Democrats and unaffiliated voters. Does that sound like a partisan hit squad?
Peters would be well-served to stop playing the victim of a fictional political attack, acknowledge that she armed her detractors by making some mistakes and turn her attention to fixing the problems that have dogged her tenure. That’s what a responsive public servant would do.
It’s what Peters must do if she want to continue drawing a hefty government paycheck. While members of the recall group fell short of the 12,192 signatures they needed by their deadline Monday, they still came close in collecting 10,892. We won’t know how many of the signatures were valid, but consider that Peters received 48,516 votes to win the office.
There are now at least 10,000 Mesa County voters who are going to need to see some kind of turnaround before they’ll vote for Peters in 2022, if she decides to seek re-election. Peters can ignore the implications of the recall attempt at her own peril. If the pandemic hadn’t made signature-gathering a steeper challenge, we might very well be into stage two of a recall campaign.
The effort wasn’t in vain. It delivered an important message that we expect elected officials to do their jobs. Peters infamously failed to collect and count 574 ballots during last November’s election. The recall group uncovered allegations of other misdeeds that county officials would have to investigate to corroborate, but we felt that the overlooked ballots by themselves were a reflection of Peters’s casual approach to the most critical aspect of her job: election integrity.
“Despite not successfully getting the recall question to the ballot, we still feel we accomplished some tremendous success in the process,” the group said in a letter to the Mesa County Board of Commissioners, informing it of the shortfall. “In the course of the recall process, we encountered several allegations of misconduct by Clerk Peters that, although we were not comfortable using in the recall, we believe deserve attention.”
That includes such allegations as Peters not getting a building permit to remodel her home, releasing personal information about some members of her staff, including health-related matters in violation of federal privacy laws, registering her own vehicles at an out-of-town address to avoid paying higher taxes and fees, and using the county’s credit card for improper purchases.
“These allegations are serious, and we believe rise to the level of malfeasance of office,” the group wrote. “We encourage you to take a close look at these claims and into the possibility that Peters is criminally responsible for her actions while in office.”
We hope Mesa County officials have the wherewithal to look further into these matters. Not doing so would be the very partisanship that Peters was so quick to accuse others of exploiting.