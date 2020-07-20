In the three presidential contests before 2016, The Daily Sentinel’s editorial board endorsed George W. Bush in 2004, John McCain in 2008 and Mitt Romney in 2012 — all Republicans.
Why the history lesson? Because coming out in support of a petition drive to recall Tina Peters seems to have stoked rumblings that the Sentinel is a “liberal” newspaper with an anti-GOP bias.
That seems to be the way things work in today’s tribal, hyperpartisan environment. We can’t simply be against incompetence. We must have some ulterior partisan motive — like sweeping every Republican from public office.
Peters herself has been playing up this angle, pushing a narrative that every elected Republican could be the target of a recall if the one against her succeeds.
“I can assure you, that no matter what the pressure, I will not resign,” Peters wrote in an email to supporters last month. “This could be you. As Republicans, or any party for that matter, we need to step up and support each other. When we don’t it makes us all weak and vulnerable.”
Peters is the elected clerk and recorder in Mesa County. She’s a Republican, but so was her predecessor, whom we consider one of the finest public servants in the state.
Peters wants to make voters believe she’s the victim of a witch hunt — that the recall effort is twisting facts. As far as we’re concerned, there’s only one fact that matters and it’s indisputable. Under Peters’s watch, 574 ballots from the 2019 fall election went uncollected and uncounted. They were discovered in a drop-box near the Mesa County Central Services building in February as election workers were picking up the first ballots returned for the 2020 presidential primary election.
Peters dismissed our call to resign, prompting us to contemplate whether recalling her was an appropriate course of action. The recall process, we believe, should only be used to remove people from office who are seriously negligent in performing their duties or are engaged in official misconduct. As the county’s chief elections officer, she failed to discharge her fundamental duty of making sure every ballot cast by a Mesa County voter is counted. This is a kosher recall.
The Mesa County Republican Party quickly came to Peters’s defense. It noted that the GOP “is the nation’s strongest defender of secure, accurate and trustable elections.” Since they’re the stalwarts on this issue, if they’re OK with Peters disenfranchising voters, the rest of us should be, too, right?
When Arapahoe County Clerk Joan Lopez, who was elected to office the same year as Peters, made several election errors during the same 2019 general election last November, Mesa County Republican Party Chairman Kevin McCarney questioned on his Facebook page whether it was “stunning incompetence or outright election fixing.” Lopez is a Democrat.
The group attempting to oust Tina Peters has about 8,000 of the 12,192 signatures it needs to force a recall election. It has until Aug. 3 to hit its goal. Signing the petition may be the only sure-fire way to make it clear to Peters and her defenders that “election integrity” means something around here.
Incompetence is not a partisan issue.