A recall effort has begun to replace at least one of the newest members of the District 51 Board of Education. This was a predictable outcome given what has transpired over the last few weeks and months, but we do not think a recall is appropriate in this case.
The board has faced significant criticism in recent weeks from the public and in our editorials. This is in response to two recent decisions: to turn down a plan to allow Marillac Clinic to operate in the new Grand Junction High School and to close East Middle School. These votes were 3-2 with the newest board members Andrea Haitz, Will Jones and Angela Lema forming the majority.
We did not agree with the decision on the health clinic and found significant flaws in the process the board used in deciding to close East. However, disagreeing over policy or a controversial decision is not, in our opinion, grounds for a recall.
Ricki Howie, a member of a local advocacy group known as Coffee and Civic Action, informed the Mesa County Board of Commissioners about the recall effort earlier this week. She said the three members acting as a bloc is harmful to the community.
“Before you tell me how nice the members of the school board are, how much you like them, I just want to say that the members are acting as a bloc...” Howie said. “They are leaving a trail, like a slug, creating havoc and uncertainty in our ...communities.”
We don’t disagree. Unfortunately, a partisan political bloc is what District 51 voters chose when they elected these three in 2021. It wasn’t a secret at the time. They ran explicitly as a slate that would take over the majority on the board and received nakedly partisan endorsements prior to the election. To be clear, we think this type of election strategy is totally inappropriate for a non-partisan board like the school board. It’s a wink and nod to partisanship, which makes positions on actual issues secondary. Still, we knew what we were getting.
We’ve been consistent every time a recall effort is mounted. We believe recalls are appropriate to correct serious malfeasance, illegal activity like fraud or self-dealing or for cases of gross negligence.
This is why we opposed a recall effort of Gov. Jared Polis early in his administration. Disagreeing with the outcome of an election isn’t a valid reason to recall a politician of any party. It’s also why we supported the recall effort of former Mesa County Clerk Tina Peters in 2020. We believed she was negligent in leaving hundreds of votes uncounted.
The three members of the school board have not committed a crime. They haven’t exceeded their authority, which allows them to close schools. Trying to address declining enrollment, even in a way many don’t agree with, certainly isn’t negligent. If some additional impropriety comes to light we may change our position, but for now we don’t see anything that rises to the level that warrants a recall.
Boards often have to make hard decisions. If elected leaders had to face a recall after every tough vote, that would undermine their ability to do their jobs.
We don’t agree with some of the decisions this board has made. We think they’ve done a poor job in many ways, but the time for voters to hold them accountable for these decisions is when they are up for re-election, not through a recall.