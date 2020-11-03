The state’s current fiscal year was about cutting spending. The 2021-2022 fiscal year will be about investing in stimulus and recovery to build for the future.
On Monday, Gov. Jared Polis unveiled a budget plan that would restore major reductions made to key areas, but deliver a one-time stimulus of $1.3 billion designed to invest in jobs and growth. The plan also directs the state to build General Fund reserves from 2.86% to 10% or about $1.26 billion, to contend with a projected deficit through FY 2022-23.
Speaking to the Sentinel’s editorial board, Polis said he was “proud” of the budget, but credited the hard work of the Joint Budget Committee and the legislature for the “tough decisions” they made in the past session. “We have one-year carryover money from the current fiscal year that if we use wisely, we can invest in stimulus and recovery,” he said.
Under Polis’ plan, K-12 funding will be increased by $902 per pupil for the fiscal year that begins July 1, 2021, which “basically restores funding to the 2019-2020 level,” he said. His plan also: restores funding for higher education to 2019-2020 levels and financial aid for students who need it; restores funding for the pension system for public employees, funds caseload needs in Medicaid and human services and invests in high-need capital projects.
But the budget isn’t just about getting the state back to where it was before the pandemic, Polis said. It’s about building back stronger — but quickly with no lasting economic damage.
“Investment in a robust and rapid recovery, coupled with strong reserves, is the best way to ease budget pressure in future years,” Polis said during a press conference ahead of his conversation with the editorial board.
The recovery and stimulus includes “bridge” programs aimed at getting workers and business through the winter — things like tax relief, direct aid for restaurants, support to child care providers and housing eviction prevention — along with longer-term “shovel-ready” proposals with a high economic multiplier that put Coloradans back to work and address critical infrastructure needs.
For Mesa County and rural Colorado, the most substantial investment is $160 million in broadband infrastructure, Polis said. “It’s really helping connect communities, tens of thousands of homes, businesses, education, health-care access and location-independent employment so vital to economic growth.”
The budget was written as if no further federal aid is forthcoming. If Congress authorizes more COVID relief, such as an extension of the Payroll Protection Program, direct payments to individuals or aid to state governments, then it will help the state restore its reserve or pay for other priorities.
But before we can look too far down the road, Polis reminded Coloradans of the need to take the pandemic seriously.
“A lot of this economic recovery depends on our ability to contain the coronavirus outbreak. We are at a very perilous point, including in Mesa County, and if it gets worse, it could certainly lead to greater economic downturn — less tourism, less visitation, more cautious consumer behavior. It’s a difficult time for small businesses. So it’s really important to contain this, wear masks and avoid socializing and all those things we know we need to do better.”
There’s a plan in place for an economic recovery. The fewer resources we expend on dealing with the pandemic, the more resources we’ll have to get out of the ditch faster.