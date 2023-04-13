Grand Junction’s roll out of its curbside recycling pilot program appears to be a hit with residents, and more are signing up by the day. With this success the city is looking to scale up this effort, which we think is a wise move.
The roll out of a new dual-stream curbside recycling program began last month with three initial areas able to take part in the program. The city is making changes and scaling up after it purchased Curbside Recycling Indefinitely (CRI) last year.
Previously CRI had operated a multi-stream recycling program, which had customers separating their recyclables into specific bins for things like paper or plastic. This cuts down on contamination of the recycled material. Contaminated materials can’t be recycled and are instead sent to a landfill.
The city is now experimenting with dual-stream service. This type of recycling has customers use two bins — one for non-glass containers and the other for fibers such as paper and cardboard. The city says this type of system will also keep contamination to a minimum while also making the service simpler for residents.
This best-of-both-worlds approach makes sense to us. The city wants to increase the number of residents recycling, which will help divert trash from the landfill and move the city in a more sustainable direction. To do that you have to make the process simpler for people who may be on the fence over taking the extra step of separating their recyclables from trash.
So why not go single stream?
Single-stream recycling commingles all recyclables together in one bin. It’s definitely easier, but has a high contamination rate. CRI, and now the city, prides itself on delivering a clean, high-quality product to its partners. They look at recycling as selling a commodity, which we think is the best way to think of it.
Once goods like plastic or fibers are recycled, they can then be sold to mills that turn them into new products. The city actually can generate revenue this way. However, more contamination means less product to sell. That’s where dual stream comes in.
By separating into two groups (plus a third for yard waste) and not collecting glass, the city can simplify the process for hesitant residents, while also limiting contamination. It also can introduce more automation, which will allow the city to serve more homes per day.
This is a really forward thinking, innovative way to provide this service to its customers. It also shows that the city is listening to its residents.
During the last comprehensive plan process, which was completed in 2020, the city heard from many residents that they wanted to see more attention paid to sustainability within the city. They then held discussions with CRI, which led the city to purchase the company.
The future of this program looks bright with other exciting developments, including a larger recycling facility, in the works. At the end of the day these programs are going to lead to lower costs for residents and reduced waste at the landfill. That’s an obvious win-win to us.