Grand Junction’s roll out of its curbside recycling pilot program appears to be a hit with residents, and more are signing up by the day. With this success the city is looking to scale up this effort, which we think is a wise move.

The roll out of a new dual-stream curbside recycling program began last month with three initial areas able to take part in the program. The city is making changes and scaling up after it purchased Curbside Recycling Indefinitely (CRI) last year.

Tags

Recommended for you