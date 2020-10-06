City voters are familiar with de-Brucing questions referred to the ballot by the Grand Junction City Council. Voters have twice authorized the city to retain revenues above the cap imposed by the Taxpayer’s Bill of Rights and use them for very specific purposes related to transportation.
But the most recent TABOR exemption has put the city in a strange spot financially. Voters have already said the city can keep what it pulls in from existing tax rates and revenue streams through 2037, but the emergence of COVID-19 as a revenue damper could produce some weird outcomes.
One is that the current scenario could see excess revenues going to fund transportation projects, even as the city has to cut back on other services due to the “ratchet effect.”
Sales tax revenues are expected to be down somewhere between 5-10% in 2020. When revenues fall in a particular year, the base amount upon which TABOR calculates the revenue cap also falls.
For strictly illustrative purposes, let’s say the TABOR formula reduces the city’s revenue cap by $2 million next year. The economy rebounds such that the city collects $2 million over this lower revenue cap. The voters have already authorized the excess to go to roads, but the city still has to trim $2 million in spending for services like parks, planning and public safety.
Referred Measure 2A is asking voters to remove the cap entirely, giving the city more flexibility in deciding what to do with the excess. Instead of being limited to spending solely on transportation expansion, some of that money could be used for operations.
This question is simply about doing away with the cap. Voters would still have to approve future tax rate increases or indebtedness.
“If you vote no on this, you’re not getting any money back because you already said you want this money to go to roads,” said Diane Schwenke, the executive director of the Grand Junction Area Chamber of Commerce, which is urging a “yes” vote.
The money is going to stay with city government either way, so the question becomes: Do voters want it all to go to roads or do they want to give the city broad discretion to decide priorities?
Before COVID-19 hit, the city had already issued $50 million of the $70 million in bonds for transportation expansion projects. It has authorization to issue the final $20 million in 2023, so the city is making good on its earlier commitment, Schwenke said, and the cap becomes irrelevant.
“We saw what happened from 2008 to 2010,” she said. “We saw the reduction in services.” From a business perspective, it makes sense now to let the city government use some the excess to maintain services, she said.
There’s no organized opposition to Measure 2A, but local government watchdog and TABOR supporter Dennis Simpson finds all kinds of holes in the city’s argument.
“What I’m objecting to is the notion that this is all tied to COVID — and that if we don’t do it now, we can never do it,” Simpson told the Sentinel’s editorial board.
In Simpson’s view, the city is using COVID-19 as an excuse to permanently de-Bruce when the virus represents “a one-year blip” in revenues.
“If it’s a one-year problem, why not a one-year solution?” he argued. “Why not ask voters to allow us to retain revenue in 2021 and raise the base rate so all future years won’t be impacted by 2020?”
He further argues that sales tax revenue is only a small piece of the city’s overall revenue picture, yet those losses are being used exclusively to argue for de-Brucing. Plus, the city has made no effort to report an extended revenue forecast that would give voters a better perspective on how the COVID-19 financial impacts would ripple through future budget years.
Simpson raises some fair points. The most persuasive one is that the city has time to figure this out if it doesn’t pass. If 2A fails, the city may come back with a similar question next spring, but with a sunset provision, which Simpson views as further evidence that the city is overplaying the COVID-19 argument.
Still, COVID-19 has reinforced that TABOR’s ratchet effect can crop up any time. It’s undeniably thrown a wrench in revenue projections and we don’t know that it won’t continue to be a drag on the economy beyond 2020 and 2021. It’s an opportune time for voters to consider whether they want the council to continue to be handcuffed by an arbitrary revenue cap, which can affect delivery of services.
If 2A passes, we’ll never pay more in taxes without being asked, but we won’t have to anticipate any more de-Brucing questions either. We’ve long taken the position that the ratcheting effects of TABOR are unnecessary and unintended consequences. To date, more than 230 of Colorado’s 270 municipalities agree, and have voted to remove its revenue restrictions. We think it’s time for Grand Junction to do the same.