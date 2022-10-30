If you are a registered voter in Mesa County you are probably walking around with a wallet that is around $123 heavier this week. That’s because Mesa County issued checks to registered voters to refund excess revenue received last year as required under the Taxpayer’s Bill of Rights.
While it has been 30 years since Colorado voters approved TABOR, this method of sending checks to people registered to vote is actually new. Normally, the county refunds excess TABOR revenue through a reduction in property taxes, but this time, because much of those revenues came from sales taxes, the Mesa County Board of Commissioners opted to send checks instead, according to reporting by The Daily Sentinel’s Charles Ashby.
The commissioners announced that in the summer, saying county residents who wanted the checks needed to register to vote by Aug. 1. By then, 103,184 had been registered, according to data maintained by the Colorado Secretary of State’s Office.
The county is refunding about $12.7 million using that method.
We think this new method of sending checks is actually a fairer, more equitable way to distribute those refunds.
When the county collects too much property tax it makes sense that property owners, who pay the tax, would get the refund. That’s not the case with sales tax. Everyone pays it, so everyone should share in the refund.
That sounds good, but you have to find a way to compile a list of residents that should get to share in the refund, which is more complicated than it might seem.
These checks are similar, but not related to refund checks the state sent last summer to Colorado residents who had filed their income tax returns (or applied for the state’s Property Tax/Rent/Heat program if they don’t file income tax returns).
County officials said they could not use that method because they don’t have access to income tax filers.
We think the voter rolls are a pretty good second option. That is a list of people who are Mesa County residents who are over 18 (a few may have moved and not yet updated their registration). It also gave people an easy way to ensure they got the money owed to them by registering to vote.
This has the side benefit of encouraging residents to register to vote and maybe choose to vote in this year’s election. We think encouraging participation in our elections is a good thing and that could happen thanks to these refunds.
There are negative aspects to some of TABOR’s provisions. Some of those are around the way municipalities’ revenues are capped, which does relate to how much of a refund you might get. We’ve editorialized in the past in support of opting out of these provisions. That doesn’t mean we are against local governments refunding excess tax revenue.
When they do issue refunds we think local leaders should strive to use the most equitable and fair distribution system. This year we think they’ve done that.