If you are a registered voter in Mesa County you are probably walking around with a wallet that is around $123 heavier this week. That’s because Mesa County issued checks to registered voters to refund excess revenue received last year as required under the Taxpayer’s Bill of Rights.

While it has been 30 years since Colorado voters approved TABOR, this method of sending checks to people registered to vote is actually new. Normally, the county refunds excess TABOR revenue through a reduction in property taxes, but this time, because much of those revenues came from sales taxes, the Mesa County Board of Commissioners opted to send checks instead, according to reporting by The Daily Sentinel’s Charles Ashby.