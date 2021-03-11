We begin our assessment of candidates for Grand Junction City Council with a contest that offers perhaps the least daylight between opponents on their positions.
Going down a list of yes or no prompts regarding issues before the council (look for it in Sunday’s edition) there’s a lot of overlap in the answers given by current Councilmember Kraig Andrews and first-time candidate Randall Reitz who are running for an at-large seat on the council.
But they bring vastly different personalities and approaches to the table. Even though Andrews is the incumbent with the advantage of council experience, Reitz seems more seasoned and more self-assured. It’s obvious he’s studied the issues, understands them and has opinions that he can articulate quickly and clearly.
Andrews says he has “no agenda” — he just wants to help Grand Junction to continue to grow with “mindful and metered” growth. To him that means planning five years ahead of current conditions to avoid problems. “If you have infrastructure or transportation issues, it’s too late,” he said.
That’s not much different from Reitz’s advocacy for “smart growth.” He thinks Grand Junction is on the cusp of becoming Colorado’s next great city and “we need to preserve what we love about Grand Junction and avoid loving our natural beauty to death.”
With the candidates taking similar positions on a host of policy issues, perhaps the biggest distinction between them — aside from confidence — is that Reitz does have an agenda — to make the council more functional by moving it away from acrimony and partisanship.
“I’m a bridge builder by nature,” he said. “I believe in coalition-building, input and transparency. I’m a very collaborative person. I’m a centrist. I’m not affiliated with any party. I think the council needs someone in the center to bring us back together.”
Partisanship is the elephant in the election. Andrews is a former chairman of the Mesa County Republican Party. Even though the City Council election is a nonpartisan contest, the local GOP has thrown its support behind Andrews and three other candidates — leaving us wondering what it means. Do those candidates represent a unified agenda and a potential majority voting bloc to execute it?
Andrews says no. “I’m not running on anyone else’s merit,” he said. “I’m running on what I’ve done — my vote — just me.”
Andrews includes himself among the most conservative members of the current council, along with Phil Pe’a and Phyllis Norris “and we don’t always agree,” he said. And he’s certainly not taken any outrageous stands as a council member. If there’s rancor on the council, some of it is a product of the pandemic stifling in-person interaction, he added.
Andrews brings a homebuilder’s perspective to the council, which is useful, especially regarding growth and planning. Reitz is the director of behavioral medicine at the St. Mary’s Family Medicine Residency, which trains physicians, family therapists and social workers to work in a medical setting.
We think there’s tremendous value in that experience — bringing various disciplines together to work in sync to achieve a singular goal (in this case better health outcomes). That’s not unlike the city’s mission to provide a variety of services to enhance the quality of life in this community.
Reitz said he had been preparing to run for the Mesa County Valley School District 51 school board for several years. But a recent move to downtown Grand Junction made him more “municipally minded.” The school board is stable, he said. The council, as he sees it, is not — with division laid bare by last summer’s social justice demonstrations.
We like Reitz for his willingness to be an agent for change within the council itself. But he can also back up his stated desire for a more inclusive community. He’s worked with the homeless population and the Spanish-speaking community (he’s a fluent Spanish speaker), so he’s already laid the groundwork there.
Simply put, Reitz impressed us.