In the run up to the election, Steve ErkenBrack has authored a series of essays that collectively ask, “What is it that makes America great?”
The essays combine history and civics to explain how our constitutional order has steered our country through some trying times in a never-ending quest to form a “more perfect union.”
Part of America’s greatness, ErkenBrack argues, is that the concept of liberty is so ingrained in our DNA that we are obligated to continually revisit whether we’re living up to the American Creed:
“Whenever people perceive that the reality of the day fails to match the rhetoric of our legacy, the struggle re-emerges. That is not anti-American; that is America — the extension of liberty to others, not just Americans of a certain lineage, color, religion, or ethnicity, or even those of us lucky enough to be born here. Our country has always been a beacon for freedom-lovers the world over.”
Which brings us to a news item that perfectly captures the greatness — and goodness — of America.
World War II veteran James Martin Feezel died on Thursday, Oct. 15, at the age of 95.
Feezel, a technical sergeant for the 23rd tank battalion of the 12th Armored Division, drove a Sherman tank during the war. During a 2015 interview with the Decatur (Alabama) Daily commemorating the 70th anniversary of the end of World War II, Feezel recalled the moment his commanding officer told him to break through a gate of Dachau in Nazi Germany to liberate prisoners at a concentration camp.
“We were facing the front gate at Dachau prison,” Feezel said. “He said, ‘Jim, put the tank through that gate.’ So, I have the dubious honor of doing that. And, immediately glancing over at the bodies stacked like cord wood, this young 19-year-old just about lost it.”
Feezel noted he was just one American among many who answered the call. “I often reckon with the very fact that I was such a small pebble in a large stream of thousands and thousands of men who went to fight this war,” he said.
And that is the essence of a uniquely American quality.
As ErkenBrack wrote well before Feezel’s death: “What were Yankees even doing in Vicksburg? Or doughboys in the trenches of France? Why did U.S. troops storm Iwo Jima or liberate Dachau? Answer: All three of those massive military engagements were fought … for someone else’s liberty.”
Not for land or loot. “When our soldiers fought and died for the freedom of others in those wars, the only land we claimed was the ground to bury our dead.”
We’re in a dark moment in history. America is so divided now that it can feel as if we’re on the brink of another civil war. Rather than bringing people together, technology and social media seem to be driving us into isolation. And that was before a pandemic further limited our ability to connect and inflicted major damage to the economy.
What unites us is supposed to be stronger than what divides us. Our love of freedom would seem to be something all Americans share. But freedom today means different things to different people. One could argue that altruism and the greater good have taken a backseat to the selfish liberty to do whatever one pleases.
Feezel’s death is a reminder that American “greatness” is really American goodness — the selfless drive to do what’s right. Sometimes we need an unassuming hero to help us remember who we are.