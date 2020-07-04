Future historians are going to look back at 2020 as the year Americans finally pulled their heads out of the sand and started to acknowledge that racial inequities don’t square with the country’s egalitarian aspirations.
Look at how much has changed since George Floyd was killed while in police custody. Statues considered symbols of racial oppression have been toppled, the Confederate flag is disappearing from public spaces, widespread demonstrations focused on police brutality have spurred police reforms, corporate America is ridding itself of racist branding and the NFL is suddenly OK with players taking a knee during the national anthem as a form of peaceful protest.
But the pièce de résistance of this societal reckoning may be that the Washington Redskins finally are considering ditching a team nickname that many consider a racial slur.
The Washington Redskins said Friday they were beginning a “thorough review” of the team’s name, which we find laughable. The name is indefensible — offensive to most people, but especially to Native Americans. A review doesn’t have to be thorough to arrive at an obvious conclusion.
Just for the sake of argument, imagine any other racial or ethnic group getting similar treatment by an NFL franchise. The San Antonio Mexicans or the New York Jews aren’t even proximate examples. A team would have to go the extra step of finding an insulting moniker — the San Antonio Wetbacks or the New York Penny-Pinchers — to approach the Redskins’ level of insensitivity.
This controversy has lingered for decades. The name review follows years of protests.
“We’ll never change the name,” Dan Snyder, the team’s owner, said in 2013. “It’s that simple. NEVER — you can use caps.”
This isn’t a case of Snyder “coming around” or “seeing the light” on his own. Corporate partners and sponsors, led by Nike and FedEx, are saying it’s time for the Redskins to get on the right side of history. Elected officials in Washington, D.C. are telling Snyder he has to change names if he ever wants to play home games inside the Beltway instead of in the Maryland suburbs.
If — probably more when at this point — the Redskins change names, it will put pressure on other organizations to consider changes of their own. The Atlanta Braves, the Kansas City Chiefs and the Cleveland Indians all use Native American imagery in their logos. Cleveland’s mascot, Chief Wahoo, is an insulting caricature whose days are probably numbered.
But the Redskins controversy begs the question whether its ever OK to have a nickname that makes reference to Native Americans — even if it’s not necessarily offensive. The Utah Utes come to mind. But that team nickname has the approval of the Ute Indian Tribe. As part of a recent update to a longstanding agreement, the university must educate all incoming students about the tribe.
Such agreements make sense when schools adopt the names of specific tribes. As for banning the more generic “Indians” or “Braves,”at what point must we also consider banning names like “Vikings,” “Vandals” or “Celtics”?
We don’t know, but cultural forces are certain to have a say.