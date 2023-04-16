A Utah power cooperative’s plan for a small-scale natural-gas-fired power plant near Rangely to back up intermittent renewable energy sources is facing opposition. Get ready for more fights like this one as we transition to more and more renewable energy generation.

Deseret Power has proposed possibly building a 50-megawatt plant on about five acres of state land trust land near the southwest edge of the town of Rangely. The Colorado State Board of Land Commissioners had been scheduled to consider approving a 30-year lease for the proposal, at $10,000 for the first year, increasing 3% a year, according to reporting by The Daily Sentinel’s Dennis Webb.