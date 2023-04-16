A Utah power cooperative’s plan for a small-scale natural-gas-fired power plant near Rangely to back up intermittent renewable energy sources is facing opposition. Get ready for more fights like this one as we transition to more and more renewable energy generation.
Deseret Power has proposed possibly building a 50-megawatt plant on about five acres of state land trust land near the southwest edge of the town of Rangely. The Colorado State Board of Land Commissioners had been scheduled to consider approving a 30-year lease for the proposal, at $10,000 for the first year, increasing 3% a year, according to reporting by The Daily Sentinel’s Dennis Webb.
The plant would support the use of renewable energy “by providing a firming mechanism that supplies power during periods when solar and wind power sources are not producing adequate energy,” according to a staff memo. Such plants also can provide supplemental power during high-demand periods and ensure “quick-start backup generation in the event of regional or local grid outages.”
The land board postponed action on the matter after it received public comment in opposition to the plant. Commentators questioned how a gas power plant would help achieve the state’s goal of moving the electric grid to 100% renewable sources by 2040.
We take their point. A gas power plant isn’t renewable, so building a new one when our stated goal is 100% renewable generation isn’t compatible, right? It’s a little more complicated than that.
Solar and wind are great sources of inexpensive renewable power, but it is a fact that the sun doesn’t always shine and the wind doesn’t always blow. This fact is pointed out so often now it has almost become cliche. So, how do you deal with that? You need some sort of power generation that can be quickly deployed when those renewable sources aren’t available.
Deseret Power Vice President Jeff Peterson said peaking generation units, like the one being considered for Rangely, are good at backing up renewable energy due to their ability to start up immediately. This would help prevent or limit any disruption to power services.
New and existing technologies like utility scale lithium ion batteries and pumped-storage hydroelectric facilities are being proposed for similar reasons. If we’re really clear-eyed about carbon emissions, nuclear also has to be part of the equation. However, these all have some limitations and might not work at every site or in every applicable situation. We can envision a scenario in which a gas plant makes more sense for cost or logistical reasons.
We’re not the ones who determine whether Rangely makes more sense for a gas plant than say a battery system, but we don’t think these types of small-scale natural-gas-fired power plants should be entirely off the table.
We support the state’s goal to get to 100% renewable energy, but some non-renewable backup systems will likely be needed at least in some cases. We can mitigate their usage with carbon offsets or future carbon capture technology.
We need to address climate change and move toward more renewable energy generation. Stopping plants like this one that could help make those technologies more reliable is short-sighted. Let’s not be dogmatic in this effort. Some amount of fossil fuel use is going to be needed for the foreseeable future.