Only in Colorado could a ballot measure to freeze already-low residential property tax rates be met with suspicion.
For that we can thank the Gallagher Amendment, a bewildering formula baked into the state Constitution that dictates how the property tax burden in the state is split between residential property owners and everyone else.
Voters are being asked to repeal Gallagher via Amendment B on this year’s ballot to “stop the bleeding” of a tax policy whose unintended consequences keep getting worse over time.
Passage depends on whether residential property owners can look past their own tax bills to see a bigger picture of what’s at stake — a more equitable tax structure that spares small businesses from an even larger burden and relief for local government entities whose budgets are being squeezed.
We did no favors to proponents of the repeal with a recent headline, “A vote for higher taxes?” because it reinforced the tunnel-vision aspect of this debate. Gallagher has been good for homeowners — driving down tax rates on residential property — but lousy for businesses, farms, schools, hospitals, rural fire districts and anybody who expects government services to keep up with growth.
The Sentinel’s Charles Ashby delved into the history of the Gallagher Amendment in Thursday’s paper. Gallagher may have made sense in 1982, the year it passed, but proponents and opponents of the repeal agree that it’s not working very well anymore. They disagree, however, on what to do about it.
Opponents, like Mesa County Commissioner Rose Pugliese and Michael Fields of the fiscally conservative group Colorado Rising Action, say it’s irresponsible to repeal Gallagher without knowing exactly what tax policy will look like in the future.
Proponents say it stops bad policy in its tracks, allowing time for lawmakers to consider better approaches. Meantime, property tax rates are frozen in place and can’t be raised without a vote of the people as required by the Taxpayer’s Bill of Rights.
That’s “no solace” to Pugliese, who said she’s seen too many attempted end-arounds of TABOR to believe that a repeal won’t spawn unintended consequences of its own.
How did we get here?
In 1982, the Gallagher Amendment established a formula that residential property owners are collectively responsible for 45% of the total amount of state property taxes paid, and nonresidential (commercial) property owners are responsible for 55%. The assessment rate for nonresidential owners was fixed at 29%.
At that time, the assessment rate for residential property was 21%. Residential property in Colorado accounted for about 50 percent of all assessed property in Colorado, with commercial and other property accounting for the rest. But as the state’s population has grown, the value of residential property has exploded. It now comprises nearly 80 percent of all property in the state. The only way to maintain the 45/55 split required by Gallagher has been to lower the assessment rate on residential property. It’s down to 7.15% now, the third-lowest effective rate in the country.
Without a repeal, it would drop to 5.88%, inviting spurious reasoning that the repeal is a tax increase. Anyone who thinks in those terms should consider that a lower residential assessment rate means businesses will shoulder an increasing share of the property tax burden. The assessment rate for commercial property remains at 29%, so residential rates would go down to 5.88% and commercial rates stay the same at 29%. Instead of paying four times what residential property owners pay, businesses will pay five, undermining Colorado’s reputation as a friendly place to do business.
Rural areas suffer disproportionately under Gallagher. We don’t have the commercial tax base of the Front Range. Schools and special districts located on the Western Slope rely on property taxes to deliver services. School districts get back-filled by the state, but rural special districts rely almost exclusively on property tax revenues to fund their operations — libraries, fire and ambulance services, sewer, drainage, recreation and mosquito control to name a few.
Maintaining the 45/55 ratio means that revenue increases from higher residential property values are often mitigated by lower assessment rates, making it hard for these government entities to keep up with the cost of delivering services. Schools — increasingly dependent on the state for funding — lose local control. Hospitals are forced to close. Fire department have to cut corners, putting off hiring personnel or updating equipment.
This cannot be what Gallagher supporters originally had in mind. The state’s tax policy should consist of three reasonable components: sales tax, income tax and property tax. One of the legs of this three-legged stool is broken. The only way to fix it is to repeal Gallagher. And the repeal does no harm. It just keeps things from getting worse.
That’s why a broad cross-section of Republicans and Democrats support it. Nearly three-quarters (74%) of Democrats and Republicans in the Legislature supported putting Amendment B on the ballot. Club 20, Associated Governments of Northwest Colorado and the Grand Junction Area Chamber of Commerce have endorsed the repeal.
It is a win for schools, a win for small businesses, and a win for property owners whose property tax rates are frozen where they are, never to be raised without a vote of the people.
Consider what happens if Amendment B fails.
The state will be forced to backfund more than $490 million to local schools at a time when it’s already planning to make steep cuts; businesses will keep shouldering a greater burden of property taxes and rural special districts will be forced to ask voters to approve tax hikes — or keep cutting services.
We know that this is mind-numbingly complicated, but the stakes are high. It’s incumbent on the Legislature to fix it, but voters can repeal Gallagher now to keep the problem from getting worse.