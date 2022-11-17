The city of Grand Junction and Mesa County Valley School District 51 have stopped negotiating over funding for repairs to Orchard Mesa Pool, but we think there is a path for them to come back together and save this community asset.

The future of the pool is in question because of the unique way it has been managed over its 40 year history. The pool is funded by a three-way partnership among the city, school district and Mesa County. The school district owns the building, and the city operates the facility.