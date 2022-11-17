The city of Grand Junction and Mesa County Valley School District 51 have stopped negotiating over funding for repairs to Orchard Mesa Pool, but we think there is a path for them to come back together and save this community asset.
The future of the pool is in question because of the unique way it has been managed over its 40 year history. The pool is funded by a three-way partnership among the city, school district and Mesa County. The school district owns the building, and the city operates the facility.
Both the county and the district have said they want out of the pool business. That’s fair. Running a pool doesn’t fit perfectly within either entity’s mission.
The city, which does have a parks and recreation department, says it’s willing to take the pool on as the sole owner and operator, but there is a catch. A 2018 study identified $2.4 million in capital improvement needed for the pool to continue to operate into the future.
The city proposed that the three partners split that bill evenly. Also, fair. The county agreed, but the district did not.
“We just don’t have $800,000 to take away from our students right now, or even ever,” Board President Andrea Haitz said.
Unfortunately for the district, it owns the building and the property. The board has not made any decisions, but they have said that closing the pool is not something they want to see. That means if the city and county walk away, they’d need to invest $2.4 million to keep the pool running or find someone else willing to put that much into it.
Even if the district did decide to close the pool it will cost hundreds of thousands of dollars to demolish it. The estimate they had was around $550,000, but the cost has almost certainly increased since that estimate was made. It could let the building sit empty, but that would mean taking a community asset and turning it to blight.
While we think the city is offering the district and county a pretty good deal to get out of the pool, we’re not fans of its hardball negotiating strategy. So far, it has just led to communication breakdown and a lot of finger-pointing from both sides.
The school board has not made any final decisions and says it is still open to negotiation. That’s good, but based on where the two parties are, we think it would behoove them to bring in a third-party mediator. There are several qualified honest brokers in the community — we’re thinking a former judge or ex-DA or retired CEO — who would relish working through this process on behalf of the community.
We have questioned whether bringing the pool up to snuff would be worth the investment. It is a niche amenity that does not see a significant amount of use. If a community center is built at Matchett Park, as the city hopes, that use may dwindle even further.
Still, the city says it can take the pool on and Orchard Mesa, which is on its own little island, shouldn’t be losing amenities. All sides said they hope the pool can stay open. If that’s the result everyone wants, then they should keep at it. We think some third-party professional help can bring these parties to an agreement that everyone can live with.