We’re going to have an extra week to carve some turns on Grand Mesa with Powderhorn Mountain Resort extending its winter season. This is partly due to our exceptional snow year, but also a testament to the resort’s planning and investments, proving once again that if you build it they will come.

General Manager Ryan Schramm said a high snowpack combined with continuing winter conditions and skier/snowboarder interest are allowing the mountain to stay open longer, according to reporting by The Daily Sentinel’s Sam Klomhaus.