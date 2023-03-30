We’re going to have an extra week to carve some turns on Grand Mesa with Powderhorn Mountain Resort extending its winter season. This is partly due to our exceptional snow year, but also a testament to the resort’s planning and investments, proving once again that if you build it they will come.
General Manager Ryan Schramm said a high snowpack combined with continuing winter conditions and skier/snowboarder interest are allowing the mountain to stay open longer, according to reporting by The Daily Sentinel’s Sam Klomhaus.
“We’re a ski area,” Schramm said. “If people want to ski, let’s let them ski.”
Hear, hear.
When they finally stop running their lifts in April, Powderhorn will conclude its longest season ever. It opened on Nov. 25, the day after Thanksgiving, its earliest winter opening on record and it’s plowing on into spring.
Of course all the natural snow this year is a big part of why the mountain is able to stay open. The advantageous conditions have continued throughout the season. Powderhorn has reported 342 inches of snow so far this season. Monday, Powderhorn’s base measured 104 inches. Schramm said he can’t find a higher number on record for Powderhorn.
But the great snow year isn’t the whole story.
“Significant preseason snowfall combined with an exceptional job by our snowmaking and grooming crews created the ideal circumstances for an early opening. Our crews took advantage of favorable temperatures to build a quality snow surface for opening,” Schramm said in November.
That snowmaking wasn’t there just a few years ago. Powderhorn has made significant investment in its snowmaking infrastructure. While there was plenty of natural snow this year, that investment will help stay the resort stay open longer when drier winters return.
On top of the expanded snowmaking, the resort has also invested in amenities for skiers and riders to enjoy while they’re visiting. Other people are coming in and investing in the area too, with Kaart’s Aaron Young working to redevelop the Slopeside Inn property.
People have clearly responded favorably. If you have been to the mountain this year, we’re sure you’ve noticed, as we have, how popular it has been throughout the season.
We’re glad to see more people out on the slopes. We may be known more for our mountain biking, but this community has a real gem of a ski area just up the road. And you don’t have to sit in traffic for hours to get to it.
We give a lot of credit to Powderhorn’s leadership. They’ve made all the right moves in recent years to enhance the experience for its visitors and make sure the mountain is prepared for the future.
Based on how well they’ve invested in the past few years, we’re confident that the future will be bright for the resort and that they will continue making wise investments. Maybe some more parking is in the cards? Or a high-speed lift on the west end? Some expanded terrain might be nice. We’ll leave it up to Powderhorn, but we’re excited to see what’s next.
For now we’re glad our community has the opportunity to squeeze in a few final turns on our local mountain. We don’t get a year like this one often.