After the city’s election in April, the newly constituted Grand Junction City Council is expected to decide, among other things, whether to acquire the Glacier Ice Arena.
Like the movie “Groundhog Day,” this has a very familiar feel to it.
A year ago, shortly before the pandemic struck and reshuffled the city’s priorities, city staff toured the rink amid an assessment of demand for ice time and what running the rink would entail.
Curiously, a feasibility study on a community center for the city included an ice rink as an option, suggesting that city staff see (or did see) value in an ice rink as a community amenity. That was at a time when it appeared the Glacier property would be converted to another use.
Now that it’s back on the market, it’s resumed a spot in the ever-present discussion about the purpose of government. It’s something we’ll ask the candidates for the four vacant seats on the council.
Is an ice rink so different than a golf course, the Lincoln Park pool, The Avalon Theatre or the amphitheater at Las Colonias?
Generally, no, but with the caveat that there are far fewer hockey players and figure skaters in the Grand Valley than patrons of those other amenities. Other potential city investments leverage additional private investment, which an ice center is less likely to do.
The editorial board has long held that local governments can play an important role in setting the table for business and development. Certainly the City Council has embraced this concept with regard to Las Colonias and Dos Rios.
But an ice rink is a different animal. The city’s municipal golf courses operate as a stand-alone government business. As a result, they don’t require taxpayer dollars to operate. The same might be true of Glacier. In an Oct. 16, 2020 letter to the editor, Robbie and Alan Koos said the ice rink has been a break-even business for several years. But that doesn’t factor in the $2 million asking price.
If the next council ponders buying Glacier, we should expect a public hearing with figures for operating expenses, depreciation, return on capital and maintenance costs with a clear understanding of whether potential revenues can cover everything, including retiring acquisition costs.
If it all pencils out, fine. But taxpayers shouldn’t be forced to subsidize a very specialized offering for an extremely niche group of users.