Our hearts go out to the Fruita community as it comes to terms with a fatal car accident that claimed the life of a 15-year-old and injured several other students at Fruita 8/9 and Fruita Monument High School.
As reported in Thursday’s Sentinel, a 15-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene and five juveniles suffered serious injuries in a one-vehicle crash northeast of Fruita early Wednesday morning.
This is graduation week. We’ve seen photos of smiling graduates from the area’s high schools achieving one of life’s important milestones and preparing to enter “the real world.”
This joyous occasion has been muted by the loss of life and the realization that for one Fruita student and his family, graduation day will never come.
We echo the sentiments of FMHS Principal Todd McClaskey, who wrote, “Our thoughts and condolences go out to the family of that student during this incredibly difficult time.”
There will be time to learn what happened and distill the appropriate lessons. For now, let’s allow some space for healing. Five passengers, ranging in age from 14 to 17, were transported to the hospital with serious injuries.
But they’re not the only ones in need of healing. Friends and classmates are undoubtedly shocked and saddened, prompting McClaskey to share some good advice, which bears repeating.
McClaskey encouraged parents to engage in open and honest conversations with their children about the event, and contact Mind Springs Health at (970) 201-4299, or the Colorado Crisis Services hotline at (844) 493-8255 or text TALK to 38255 if they are experiencing significant grief and require immediate support.