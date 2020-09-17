Any member of Congress with a rural constituency suffering from a lack of affordable, high-speed broadband should get behind Colorado Sen. Michael Bennet’s BRIDGE Act.
The bill — formally known as the Broadband Reform and Investment to Drive Growth in the Economy Act — represents what we consider the right kind of response to the pandemic.
Broadband inequities have existed for years, but the pandemic has laid bare the extent of the problem. Broadband, like electricity, isn’t a luxury. It’s essential for Americans who want to fully participate in education, commerce, the job market, health care and government decision-making. So many opportunities are lost to those who don’t have a reliable, affordable, high-speed connection to the internet.
“As a country, we have failed to invest in modern infrastructure, especially in rural communities. Now, our children are paying the price,” Bennet wrote in an op-ed published Monday in The Hill. “Families are camping out in Walmart parking lots to help their kids access free Wi-Fi hotspots. Teachers are hand-delivering homework packets to students who can’t participate in Zoom classes. Students are squinting through assignments on their mobile phones, trying not to use up their family’s monthly data plan. Parents — like a mother I heard from in La Junta, Colo., in August — are spending hundreds of dollars a month to pay for those plans to keep their kids connected.”
The bill is reminiscent of the goals of the old Works Progress Administration, during the Great Depression in the 1930s. If passed, it would deliver roughly $31 billion that will put people to work building a lasting infrastructure that will not only enable an economic recovery, but pay dividends well into the future. It will help rural communities like ours compete for jobs among workers who aren’t tethered to an office.
It’s not just throwing money at a problem, either. The bill requires the Federal Communications Commission to revise outdated maps that Bennet says grossly overestimate broadband access in the country. With a better picture of where the digital divide is greatest, resources will be deployed where they can make the greatest difference.
What’s more, the legislation requires new networks to offer “future-proof” speeds that won’t be outdated as soon as they’re built or require taxpayer funds to upgrade. The bill requires new networks to include an affordable option for low-income families.
But ultimately all consumers could benefit. The BRIDGE Act breaks down barriers to competition, which should help lower prices for internet service. Communities would have options to deploy their own broadband networks, in partnership with the private sector if they choose.
It would alter an all-too common scenario in rural America of prices that are too high, speeds that are too slow and choices that are too few.
On Monday, Bennet and Sen. Angus King, I-Maine, alongside dozens of national and state-level elected officials and organizations, announced growing support for the BRIDGE Act of 2020.
In Colorado, supporters include the Colorado Association of Realtors, the Colorado Association of School Boards, the Colorado Communications and Utility Alliance, Colorado Counties, Inc., the Colorado Farm Bureau, the Colorado Forum and the Colorado Rural Schools Alliance among many others.
For too long access to broadband has divided Americans into haves and have nots. Never has that been more apparent than during the pandemic. It’s a problem that was going to need to be addressed anyway, but for rural America, the moment is now. As Congress mulls investments that will make a difference and speed along a recovery from the pandemic, we encourage lawmakers to put smashing the digital divide at the top of the list.