Buckle up. Colorado football fans are in for a hell of a ride.
Over the weekend we learned that Jackson State coach and former NFL Hall of Famer Deion Sanders will take over as the head coach of the University of Colorado Boulder football program. It’s an undeniably exciting hire, but also a massive risk.
Sanders, who was introduced by his nickname — Coach Prime — has a pretty thin resume. He’s coached for three years at Jackson State, going 27-5 during his time there. This season, his team went undefeated for the first time in the school’s history.
What Sanders has done for Jackson State, and for historically black colleges or universities in general, is impressive and commendable. He took a program with facilities that make most high schools look state-of-the-art and turned it around almost immediately. He got companies to invest in the school and completely changed the discussion around HBCUs from an athletics standpoint.
He’s been an extraordinary recruiter as well, poaching five-star recruits from much larger programs. If he can bring that talent to CU, then this gamble could well pay off. It is a gamble though.
There is a lot of hype around Sanders coming to Colorado, but everyone needs to remember that he hasn’t been playing the type of competition CU has to face. He’s had a significant recruiting advantage, but the gap between Power Five schools won’t be as wide.
There is also the drama and spotlight that Coach Prime is going to bring with him. Behind the scenes it sounds like Sanders is a disciplined, somewhat old school, type of coach. Everything around the program, though, is going to be kind of a circus. Is the school prepared for that drama? We’ll see.
It could also be that CU is on to something with this splashy hire in the age of the transfer portal and NIL (name, image and likeness) opportunities for student-athletes.
A lot of this is going to come down to who he hires. There are rumors and early reports of some interesting names signing on to coach with Sanders, but we’ll see how all that comes together. If he can put together a cohesive staff and continue to recruit as well as he has at Jackson State, then things should be looking up for CU.
While we have our concerns, we also see the situation CU is in. They went 1-11 this season and have only had six winning seasons this century. So, we understand that the school saw this as a risk worth taking.
With the transfer portal and a splashy hire like Sanders, the school could conceivably go from 1-11 to a winning record in a single year just based on improved talent. Or Sanders could be upstaged by better, more experienced coaching.
Whatever happens, it is going to be a fun time. This is the most exciting thing to happen for CU football in decades. The increased national media attention could very well prove to be a boon for the school.
It may be the smart, conservative move to hire a proven coach who can build a program over time and return CU to contention. That’s not the route the school took.
Sanders certainly has a high ceiling, but also a low floor. If this were another program it might not make sense, but CU does not have much to lose at this point. We can’t wait to see how it plays out.