The bald eagle, a soaring symbol of America, is in trouble. A study in the journal “Science” shows that nearly half of the eagles tested across the country have harmful levels of toxic lead in their bodies.
Similar rates of lead exposure were found in golden eagles, which scientists say means the raptors likely consumed carrion or prey contaminated by lead from ammunition or fishing tackle, according to a report by The Associated Press.
“This is the first time for any wildlife species that we’ve been able to evaluate lead exposure and population level consequences at a continental scale,” said study co-author Todd Katzner, a wildlife biologist at U.S. Geological Survey in Boise, Idaho. “It’s sort of stunning that nearly 50% of them are getting repeatedly exposed to lead.”
It is stunning, and as co-author Vince Slabe, a research wildlife biologist at the nonprofit Conservation Science Global said, just a tiny amount of lead, the size of a pinhead, could kill an eagle.
“Lead is present on the landscape and available to these birds more than we previously thought,” Slabe said.
Golden eagles showed similar rates of lead exposure and researchers also found elevated levels of lead exposure in fall and winter, coinciding with hunting season. Eagles will sometimes scavenge on carcasses and gut piles left by hunters, which often contain lead shot or bullet fragments.
Lead is a neurotoxin that, in high doses, causes seizures, breathing difficulty and death.
As Slabe is quoted in the article, this is not to blame hunters for sick or dying eagles. “Hunters are one of the best conservation groups in this country,” he said.
Slabe believes, and we agree, that hunters, once they learn about the issue with lead ammunition and the elevated lead exposure in eagles, will choose safer alternatives, such as copper ammunition.
Hunters are a great contributor to our economy on the Western Slope and hunting licenses are a large source of revenue for Colorado Parks and Wildlife. We think some of that revenue should go to an education campaign urging hunters to explore other types of ammunition.
Bald eagles are one of the great conservation success stories. They’ve rebounded after the chemical DDT was banned in the 1970s and were taken off the U.S. Endangered Species List in 2007, but they aren’t out of the woods entirely.
Getting this lead out of the ecosystem would have broad benefits to us all and would ensure this iconic American symbol continues on its way to recovery.