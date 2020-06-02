We’ve long lamented how the recall process is misused in this state. Too often, petitions are circulated to remove elected officials for what amounts to a difference of opinion.
Recall, we contend, is a precise instrument that should only be used to remove people from office who are seriously negligent in performing their duties or are engaged in official misconduct. But we’ve seen numerous examples in recent years of politicians targeted for recall because their critics don’t like the way they vote or the policies they implement.
The attempted recall of Mesa County Clerk and Recorder Tina Peters is underway for the right reason — incompetence, pure and simple. She’s failed to fulfill a fundamental duty — which is to make sure every ballot cast by a Mesa County voter is counted — eroding confidence in our elections. It doesn’t get more basic than that.
We’ve made no secret of our thoughts regarding her troubled tenure. We’ve called for Peters to resign. Since that hasn’t happened yet, we think it’s entirely appropriate for concerned citizens to turn to the recall process for relief from inept management.
Of course, it’s not too late for Peters to do the right thing and step down of her own volition. Laughably, she expressed concern about the expense of a recall election, which she said could cost Mesa County taxpayers up to $200,000. If she’s that concerned about taxpayer costs, we remind her that resigning costs taxpayers nothing. Where was this concern about the cost to taxpayers when Peters ended a decades-old tradition of handling elections for Mesa County’s municipalities?
Those cities, which the county bills for running their elections, end up saving thousands in taxpayer money. At least they used to before Peters was elected and dismantled the arrangement.
“Election integrity” is a political buzzword often used in conjunction with questioning voting processes like mail-in balloting, Election Day voter registration or allowing people to vote without identification. There’s an ongoing debate about how many instances of voter fraud may arise from these practices, but they’re insignificant compared to the 574 ballots that went uncounted on Peters’s watch.
That’s Exhibit A in the recall process. But it points to other underlying problems. Amanda Polson, who is heading the recall effort, told the Sentinel’s Charles Ashby that Peters seems incapable of retaining the experienced staff required to make elections run smoothly — a point we’ve made ourselves.
Polson said that the office has seen several other election irregularities since Peters took office, including some duplicate ballots during the presidential primary in March and questionable rejection of signatures for a commissioner candidate.
The recall campaign also says Peters used county money to provide herself with a special parking space, used taxpayer dollars to renovate her office and has missed statutory deadlines in the office’s recording division, exposing the county to potential lawsuits.
But on top of all that, Peters had the gall to question how Mesa County commissioners went about choosing someone to oversee the recall effort. It can’t be Peters. She wanted a Republican.
Of all people, Peters should understand that Colorado clerks aren’t supposed to play partisan games with elections. They’re in the business of producing verifiable results to ensure that the people’s wishes are carried out. If she’s concerned that only a Republican do that, she’s revealing something of her own character.