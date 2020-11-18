It’s no surprise that the oil and gas lobby is concerned about the direction of the rulemaking the Colorado Oil and Gas Conservation Commission has undertaken as a result of Senate Bill 181.
If you can’t remember what made SB 181 so impactful and, therefore, controversial, read on.
The regulatory agency is considering revamped wildlife rules this week after hearing testimony from expert witnesses and parties to the rulemaking last week. On the table are proposals for bigger buffers around streambeds, riparian areas and high-priority big-game habitats, among other protections, including limits on density of operations in migration corridors.
The commission already gave approval to a 2,000-foot setback requirement between homes and oil and gas facilities in an earlier phase of the rulemaking. If the COGCC approves a 500-foot setback from riparian areas, oil and gas operators are looking at a shrinking map of developable areas statewide — but especially in northwest Colorado, where habitat for deer, elk and greater-sage grouse overlap with natural gas fields.
Chelsie Miera, the executive director of the West Slope Colorado Oil and Gas Association, says wildlife rules are disproportionately impactful for operators in this part of the state compared to the Front Range. It’s the “one size does not fill all” argument.
Workers in the industry have a tradition of being hunters and anglers who are just as concerned about protecting wildlife resources as wildlife advocacy groups, she added. Industry has invested in wildlife habitat but was given “zero input” in draft rules that now threaten oil and gas development.
Senate Bill 181 shifted the mission of the COGCC from fostering responsible development of oil and gas resources in a manner that’s consistent with protecting public health, the environment and wildlife to regulating the industry in a manner that protects those resources. It’s a distinction with a huge difference, emphasizing environmental protection instead of energy production.
SB 181 imposes on COGCC a new duty to ensure that adverse impacts to wildlife, wherever possible, are avoided — and that remaining impacts be minimized and mitigated.
It also shifted the arguments that can be made to impose restrictions. The COGCC now has to demonstrate that conditions are “reasonable and necessary” instead of overcoming an operator’s claim that a restriction is not cost-effective or technically feasible.
So far the rulemaking has dealt with venting and flaring and development near populated areas, but “this is arguably our most important series out here,” Miera said.
We can’t disagree. This new regulatory scheme isn’t unwarranted, but we hope the commission is taking care not to be overly rigid and building some leeway into the permitting system. Industry has no problem putting a wildlife mitigation plan together in areas where development can be accommodated without adverse impacts to wildlife, but it doesn’t want to have to jump through all the regulatory hoops without any indication of the ability to get a variance until the tail-end of the process.
A front-end waiver — in which Colorado Parks and Wildlife can determine whether a development proposal can be accommodated in an off-limits area, without adverse impacts — would provide more certainty than trying to go through a variance hearing.
The commission is expected to adopt the wildlife rules later this month, when it takes final action on the entire rulemaking series. From there, the regulations will be reviewed by the legislature as a requirement of the Administrative Procedures Act — a final check to make sure the regulations comport with the intent of the law.
Frankly, regardless of what the COGCC ultimately adopts, the battle will simply move from the hearing room to the courtroom. It comes with the territory of implementing change as massive as SB 181.