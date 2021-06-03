The idea of preserving the old Grand Junction High School gymnasium had a lot going for it.
The hope was to combine potential savings with the nostalgia factor to keep a historic sporting venue in place. Major universities with the resources to build gleaming new facilities have opted to refurbish old fieldhouses precisely to capitalize on the cool factor that vintage gyms offer.
There’s a lot of history in the GJHS gym and it would have been nice to link the past with the future when a new high school gets built.
Voters will decide if that happens sooner than later. The school is on borrowed time. Built in 1956, it’s still in use out of sheer necessity. After voters rejected a $179.5 million bond measure in 2019 that would have replaced GJHS and improved other schools in the district, the school board has become uber cost-conscious and briefly considered preserving the gym to make an upcoming bond measure more palatable.
But dreams of shaving upwards of $4 million off construction costs evaporated this week when a forensic engineer outlined to the school board the extensive repairs that would be needed to add 50-70 years of life to the gymnasium.
The contractors working with the district, FCI and Shaw Construction, estimated repairing the building versus building a new gym would at best save around $500,000, but could cost significantly more.
It’s simply too old to be saved in a way that makes financial sense. There are two major takeaways from this week’s developments. The first is that the district looked into saving money and wisely decided that keeping the old gym was not the best use of taxpayer funds should voters authorize them. That’s not a reason to torpedo the bond measure.
The second is that this exercise exposed some significant safety issues that have to be addressed immediately. Stanley Stoll, the principal engineer with Knott Laboratories who prepared the report on the gym’s structural issues, described a section of the wall where brick masonry was easily removed and could have fallen.
“Stuff like this needs to be addressed soon if you are going to have people in this building,” Stoll said. “The risk of that masonry falling down is real and the bleachers are immediately underneath that area of the wall.”
In other words, there are costs associated with just keeping the gym and other buildings on campus safe and functional — something voters should keep in mind when they decide the fate of the school.
With the gym issue decided, the school board will hopefully present a clear and detailed proposal of needs and costs for a new construction project. The good news is that D51 made the cut in this year’s round of a Building Excellent Schools Today (BEST) grant awards. If voters approve a bond measure, BEST will provide just a shade under $10 million for construction costs. That’s more than the district could have saved keeping the old gym.