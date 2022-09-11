A new report on Colorado education shows that administration is soaking up a disproportionate amount of new funding, while the proportion spent on instruction has actually decreased over the last decade. This is simply an unacceptable situation.

Over the last 14 years, Colorado’s funding per student has increased by 47% while the average teacher salary has only risen by 27%, according to reporting by coloradopolitics.com. This is based on the annual Dollars and Data Report from the Common Sense Institute.