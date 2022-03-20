It truly is the end of an era here in Grand Junction with the announcement this week that Diane Schwenke, president and chief executive officer of the Grand Junction Area Chamber of Commerce, is stepping down after 33 years in that role.
Love her or hate her, she has been extremely effective in her leadership over the last three decades.
“I tried to talk her out of it,” said Ivan Geer, the current chairman of the chamber board. “But in all seriousness, she has been an incredible leader, and we are going to miss her.”
If you look at her record on the job, that leadership is clear. Since her first day on the job in 1989, Schwenke helped grow the chamber to more than double what it was, going from 400 members in the late 1980s — with no money in the bank — to one with nearly 800 members, and ample cash in reserves, according to reporting by The Daily Sentinel’s Charles Ashby.
We know there are some who have disagreed with the chamber’s stances over the years, the Sentinel included, but we don’t think anyone can deny the power of our chamber, at a time when chambers of commerce across the country are closing their doors.
Her tenure started when oil and gas dominated our economic landscape through our diversification into other industries like outdoor recreation. She’s leaving at a time when our economy is running hot and we’re leading the state in job creation post-pandemic. That’s thanks to the chamber and all of the community’s economic development partners and, possibly for the first time in this community, without significant new oil and gas extraction.
Under Schwenke, and with help from other groups such as the Grand Junction Economic Partners and the Grand Junction Business Incubator, the chamber has boosted economic development, workforce development and business activity in the Grand Valley.
All three of those economic development organizations are looking to fill vacancies in their chief executive positions. This presents a unique opportunity to look at how each of these groups work and discuss ways to improve efficiency going forward.
A discussion about bringing the chamber, GJEP and the Business Incubator together is certainly warranted. The more we can keep these organizations off each other’s skis the better they will be at moving our economy forward.
We know some Colorado communities have made similar moves recently and been successful. Others have combined economic development agencies only to have to tear them back apart when it did not produce the desired results.
We’re just saying that the time is ripe, with these organizations all searching for new leadership, to take a broad look at the missions of each group and consider whether they could better accomplish those missions by coming together.
This is an opportune moment to do a little cleaning up and get these organizations all pulling in the same direction.
As for Schwenke, she says she’s going to spend more time with her family, but will find ways to continue to help our community grow.
We think she’s earned a nice quiet retirement and the thanks of the community. When she’s ready, we’ll be interested to see what she does next.