Every election with a United States Senate seat in the mix will be important. This is our chance to pick 5% of the vote in the upper chamber of our national legislature. This year we’ve got two very good candidates to choose from.
Both candidates are reasonable moderates within their parties. We think they would both keep the needs and values of the Western Slope in mind. That said, one candidate is a rare talent.
Democrat Michael Bennet is not your average senator. He treats this office with reverence and works hard to deliver for the people of this state. We saw early in his tenure the type of leader he is when he was brought into the Gang of Eight to fashion an immigration solution. He lets local communities drive the agenda and works collaboratively with both parties as we witnessed in his work to bring the BLM Headquarters to Grand Junction.
He’s also gaining seniority at the Senate, which is even more important if the Democrats hold the Senate as they are predicted to do. Having someone in that position benefits Colorado.
Still, Republican Joe O’Dea is the kind of candidate we want to see from that party. He’s a business leader and talks a good game about bipartisanship. He told us that he wants to see compromise on issues like immigration. Were he to be elected, we think that would be good for the national GOP and a fine outcome for Colorado.
It’s a tough call, but O’Dea is running against one of the strongest public officials we’ve ever seen. Bennet is a proven leader and someone who we know will go above and beyond. We encourage anyone still undecided in this race to vote for Bennet.