It was shocking to us to see seven men arrested last week after an undercover sting operation that was looking for internet child sex predators in western Colorado. Of those arrested three were from Grand Junction and another was from Clifton.
According to a Mesa County Sheriff’s Office press release, officers posted ads for sex with children on websites and on social media. We’re glad to see the Sheriff’s Office is being proactive in identifying these threats to children in our community, but it is also eye opening how successful this operation was.
When you go fishing, artificial bait only works because the fish are used to eating real food that is very similar. It’s the same with this case. These men fell for the law enforcement ruse because there is a real market in our community for these deplorable acts.
We’re glad these men will be off the street and no longer trolling the internet for child victims, but they’re just a few fish in a larger ecosystem that enables them.
When reading about this case, we were left dumbfounded that anyone would be willing to respond to the type of ads the Sheriff’s Office was posting. Certainly after years of law enforcement activity, as well as media attention like the To Catch a Predator series, you would think there would be more hesitancy. These recent arrests prove that predators in our community still feel comfortable on the internet seeking out children to abuse.
Multiple agencies were involved with this sting operation, according to a press release after the arrests. We’re glad to see the cooperation and focus on this issue from law enforcement.
“The Mesa County Sheriff’s Office would like to thank our local, state, and federal partners for assisting in this operation and helping to protect the youth of Mesa County. It’s important to know who you and your loved ones are engaging with online. Talking about the dangers of the internet should be an open dialogue between parents and kids of all ages,” the release stated.
We agree that parents need to have multiple conversations with their children as they age and become active on the internet. Children need to know what to do if they are approached in an online or real-world setting by an adult who may have a malicious intent.
As adults, we also must keep in mind that these types of predators are real and active in our community. We have to keep our eyes open and look for signs of abuse displayed by our children and for signs that another adult may be a predator.
The internet has given us many valuable things — easy access to information, more choice as consumers and a variety of entertainment options. However, it has also expanded the reach of an adult who wishes to harm children.
Because of this reality, we need to all be on guard to protect the children of this community. That means parents need to be aware of their children’s internet activity and for the rest of us to be aware of the issue and report suspicious activity when we see it.
This is a great community for children to grow up in, but there are real dangers. We hope law enforcement will continue to focus on this issue and root out any potential abusers they can. We can help them by recognizing this danger and keeping watch to ensure all our children are safe.