The idea of putting paths or trails along canals in the city of Grand Junction goes back decades, but has been understandably resisted by the canal companies themselves. That may be changing and the city is pursuing a canal path in a very smart way.
The city recently completed the community feedback on the existing conditions phase of its bike/ pedestrian safety planning process, according to reporting by The Daily Sentinel’s Sam Klomhaus. One of the things the city has heard repeatedly throughout the bike/pedestrian safety plan’s feedback process is an interest in turning the city’s canal network into a trail network by putting trails next to the canals.
“Wanting to use the canals for trails came up a lot,” Patrick Picard, a consultant with Fehr and Peers, the firm contracted to facilitate the planning process, said during a December work session regarding the plan.
Picard said the long-term vision is that someday the city will be able to achieve that, but some things that are more critical or easier to accomplish could be prioritized higher in the bike/pedestrian plan, which makes perfect sense.
This first trail the city is looking at would be on a section of Ranchman’s Ditch, which would create a section of trail running alongside a covered section of canal south of Patterson Road between 24½ Road and 25½ Road.
We understand why the canal companies are hesitant to allow trails along the canals. There are obviously safety and liability concerns for trails next to open canals. People have drowned in canals before. Would it be helpful to even give the companies some sort of legal immunity?
There’s also concerns about canals next to private property for the rights of those landowners. Then there is the concern that canal trails will increase crime or attract vagrants.
The Ranchman’s Ditch project seems like a perfect place to start to show the canal companies that these trails won’t cause them major problems.
It is already a closed section of the canal, so the liability concern is already lower. It also runs right next to Patterson Road and isn’t in a residential area, so many of the crime and property rights concerns are also lessened.
From the city’s standpoint, it would also increase bike and pedestrian mobility in the area of the Mesa Mall, which is not the most pedestrian-friendly part of the city right now.
We think the idea of having trails along some of the major canals would be a great thing for the city and maybe even parts of the county. If you look at where the canals go, they connect with schools, parks, neighborhoods, churches and businesses. Rather than a recreational trail they could become a real mobility network that could take cars off the road.
These would be much safer than bike lanes and would improve the quality of life for everyone. It is going to take some convincing though. That’s why we like the city’s approach here. Take it slow. Move incrementally to prove this will work. If the city does this, someday we will have miles and miles of bike paths, safely removed from the roads that we can traverse the city on. We can, as we’ve written before, cover them with solar panels as well, which would generate a tremendous amount of clean energy. But it has to start somewhere. Ranchman’s Ditch looks like a winner to us.