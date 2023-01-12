The idea of putting paths or trails along canals in the city of Grand Junction goes back decades, but has been understandably resisted by the canal companies themselves. That may be changing and the city is pursuing a canal path in a very smart way.

The city recently completed the community feedback on the existing conditions phase of its bike/ pedestrian safety planning process, according to reporting by The Daily Sentinel’s Sam Klomhaus. One of the things the city has heard repeatedly throughout the bike/pedestrian safety plan’s feedback process is an interest in turning the city’s canal network into a trail network by putting trails next to the canals.