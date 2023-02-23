The District 51 Board of Education is getting an earful about a proposal to close three schools as early as next school year. We don’t doubt that declining enrollment will necessitate some school closures, but the process the district has taken is rushed and unfair to the community.
It’s worth keeping in mind that these schools are owned by the community, not the school board.
Late last week, Mesa County Valley School District 51 Demographer and Western Demographics President Shannon Bingham recommended to Superintendent Brian Hill the closure of three schools this fall: Lincoln Orchard Mesa Elementary School, Orchard Avenue Elementary School and East Middle School.
This news was released late Friday with schools closed on Monday. That timing alone tells a story.
The closure plan came as a shock to many in the neighborhoods surrounding these schools. They came out in force on Tuesday to voice their opposition to closing the schools. Had the district handled this situation in an open and inclusive manner, the outrage could have been avoided. Instead, they threw a skunk in the room and shut the door.
When big decisions need to be made in a community, there must be a process to bring people along to explain in detail what the issue is, what the potential solutions are and to listen to everyone’s concerns.
Had this been done right, we would have expected a longer process with neighborhood meetings, listening sessions and full access to the data the district is using to make this decision. That didn’t happen and people are, rightfully upset.
The district did put out a survey and held a work session on declining enrollment, but it was not clear until last week that school closures were imminent.
The board and the district need to recognize that they have gone about this in the wrong way. They should pump the brakes, slow this process down and allow the community time to look at the plans and air their concerns. Our enrollment decline is going to happen over the next eight years, but there doesn’t need to be a rush to close these schools so quickly.
It may be too late because most observers of this process believe the cake is already baked, but the board should delay closing schools for a year to both loop the public into the information being presented and gather feedback. It might surprise them to learn that people are remarkably reasonable when they feel invited into the process.
Schools are incredibly important to neighborhoods, and not just to families with children attending them. They often act as community meeting spaces and as parks when school isn’t in session. Community schools are also tied to property values. Losing a school and gaining a vacant building isn’t going to help.
It is the duty of the administration and the school board to address declining enrollment. They are right to look at different solutions, including closing schools. It’s not an easy call and we respect them for taking this on. They just need to take this slower and bring the community along.
There is no way to make everyone happy, but there is a way to make everyone feel heard and to help them understand how and why this decision is being made. These schools belong to the community and the community deserves better.