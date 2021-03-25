We previously expressed our support for the Mesa County commissioners’ plan to lift all COVID-19 restrictions as soon as next month. As long as any Mesa County adult who wants a vaccine has had an opportunity to get one, we think the county’s plan remains the right one.
When commissioners presented their plan last week, Mesa County had opened up the availability of vaccines to everyone in the county, including those under the age of 49. At that time, a mid-April reopening seemed plausible.
But things have changed since then. Mesa County Public Health has had to back off an aggressive inoculation timeline because state health authorities don’t want some counties getting ahead of others in the vaccine rollout.
That means until “Phase 2” of the vaccine rollout is approved statewide, which isn’t expected to happen before mid-April, not all Mesa County adult residents will have the opportunity to get vaccinated. If you can’t get vaccinated and a mask mandate goes away, you lose the ability to choose how to ride out the pandemic.
Your freedom is now impaired because your choice is reduced to: (1) businesses that will continue to observe COVID-19 precautions, if any; (2) businesses that will deliver or do curbside service; or (3) you do business as usual at risk of contracting COVID. We will remind the commissioners that mask wearing does not protect the wearer, but rather others, from aerosolized virus.
The “freedom to choose” argument that Commissioner Cody Davis highlighted in a Sunday op-ed goes poof if the county opens before everyone who wants one has an opportunity to get a vaccine. (Hopefully, the county would wait to remove all restrictions until a couple weeks after the last of the pro-vaccination crowd is inoculated. It takes that long for full immunity to kick in.)
Commissioners have already tempted the public with a return to normalcy. They heightened expectations and now face the prospect of public pressure to stick to the original projection of a mid-April reopening.
The state has already signaled its intention to allow local authorities in the counties with the lowest coronavirus infection rates to determine whether restrictions are warranted.
Mesa County is in a good position to push aggressively for the end of restrictions, but not at the price of stripping a big chunk of the community of the freedom to choose whether to vaccinate before being put at risk.
It would be useful for commissioners — having created much excitement (perhaps prematurely) about reopening — to revisit the issue at an upcoming meeting and assure citizens that they won’t do anything until the vaccination piece is taken care of. If that’s deep into May, well, we’ve weathered far worse than a couple more weeks of wearing these annoying masks.
In the meantime, the commissioners should publicly urge citizens to continue to follow Mesa County Public Health requirements, and for businesses participating in the Five-Star Program to continue to monitor and enforce the standards that they agreed to operate under.