One of the big questions before the Congress is whether current antitrust doctrine is suited to rein in the unmatched economic and societal power of the Big Tech giants.
A House antitrust subcommittee conducted a 16-month investigation and House Democrats last year produced a 400-page report that alleged the internet giants engage in anticompetitive behavior. Now the House Judiciary Committee’s antitrust panel chairman is preparing to introduce 10 or more pieces of legislation targeting Big Tech companies, including one focused on Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act.
What is Section 230? It’s a 26-word law that allows websites to make rules about what users can post without being held legally responsible for the content. It’s come under criticism by both the left and right. Progressives say it allows people to lie online with impunity while conservatives allege that content policies disproportionately censor conservative voices. Collectively these views suggest Big Tech companies sit at the crossroads where too much power meets too little accountability.
Antitrust legislation is more focused on competition in the marketplace than social ills stemming from posted user content. Revising or repealing Section 230 is where Congress must focus if it wants to supress the torrent of misinformation that social media platform proliferate.
Consider the “Big Lie” of a stolen election. News outlets repeatedly reported that former President Trump’s claims of voter fraud were baseless. Dominion Voting Systems sued Fox News, alleging the network had knowingly spread false news about its machines. That threat of liability for defamation stopped the Big Lie from being perpetuated on conservative news networks.
But Facebook and other social media platforms have Section 230 immunity from being sued. Their users can spread lies about the election, or anything else for that matter, with no consequences for the company. Publishing the kind of patently untrue and damaging content that would get this newspaper served with a libel action can exist liability-free on places like Twitter and Facebook. Congressional Democrats are turning up the heat on Silicon Valley in the wake of the Jan. 6 riots because they think social media companies played a role in fanning the fiction of a stolen election.
We know from “The Social Media” that false information travels six times faster than the truth and it manipulates us into dark places. Facebook was Russia’s medium of choice for stirring dissent, misinformation and mistrust of American institutions in advance of the 2016 election and, to a lesser extent, the 2020 election. According to a 2018 Senate Intelligence Committee report, Russia enjoyed massive success sowing discord on Facebook. Section 230 is a big reason why.
Repealing 230 would go a long way toward restoring the value of presenting vetted facts and responsible reporting over conspiracy theory, manipulation and savagery currently adulterating social media.
Whether efforts to beef up antitrust laws prevail and force some kind reorganization of Big Tech, we contend that the bigger interest at stake is a return to a shared truth. The republic needs laws that place the same level of accountability on social media and online aggregators that are placed on traditional news media like television, radio and newspapers.
This newspaper is required to own every last word that appears in its pages; social media companies should have no lesser obligation.