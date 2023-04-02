We’re finally here. Grand Junction has chosen, through a lottery system, the 10 recipients of retail marijuana business licenses within the city. It has been a long process, but we’re glad to see it moving forward.

It has been nearly two years since Grand Junction voters lifted a moratorium on retail marijuana businesses in the city. Since then the City Council did extensive community outreach, developed a system to choose who would get a license and went through the application process with those seeking to operate a cannabis store in the city.

