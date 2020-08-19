For all its ills — and there a lot of them — social media is one of the best vehicles for sharing information about a wildland fire.
That probably says more about the nature of wildland firefighting than anything else. It’s man vs. nature. There are no villains, no scapegoats, no conspiracy theories — just flames moving in one direction or another based on winds and fuel loads.
We’re generally not fans of government agencies using Facebook or Twitter to bypass the news media and speak directly to the public, though it’s happening more and more. Government officials would love to break their own news, free of nosy reporters asking the wrong questions to expose developments and implications they’d prefer to keep under wraps. It’s a way of “controlling the narrative” that raises questions of censorship and transparency.
Wildland fires may be the exception. Developments can occur quickly, threatening life and property. Kudos to the federal government and firefighting agencies for standing up a Facebook page that delivers readily updated information on the Pine Gulch Fire. There are maps and video briefings of how the fire is growing and why — nearly in real time.
Social media can be viper’s nest of misinformation. So much of what’s posted is just plain wrong — either through ignorance or a deliberate attempt to mislead.
But wildfire is apolitical. People can argue about whether forest management or climate change play a role in the severity of wildfires, but once they start burning, all we really want to know is whether we’re safe. And social media can deliver a quick answer.