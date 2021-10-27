The Colorado Department of Transportation’s plan for I-70B between Main Street and 2nd Street is much improved from past versions, but it still has one significant flaw.
Last week the City Council threw its support behind the plan, which would turn a section of four-lane highway to six lanes, add wide paths for bikes and pedestrians, include a mobility hub that would have stops for local and regional buses and have a signalized crossing at 2nd Street.
The inclusion of the mobility hub and the signalized crossing for pedestrians in particular are a huge step in the right direction. The City Council and community members have been driving home how dangerous crossing that area is. CDOT listened and was willing to change their plan, which is commendable.
The issue the plan doesn’t address, which City Council Member Rick Taggart brought up at a work session earlier in the month, is that strip of land between Ute Avenue and Pitkin Avenue is still cut off by highway on either side.
This has been a problem for decades, which has led to building after building becoming blighted along a main entrance into the city. But, there isn’t much that CDOT could do about that problem. Their traffic study shows the area will need more capacity within a few short years.
The council’s vote affirming CDOT’s plan was the right thing to do. CDOT needs to get moving on designing the improvements and they made significant concessions in addressing the city’s concerns.
Now, though, fixing the issues of blight along Ute and Pitkin will be up to the city and it’s already on the right track. It has in the past few months helped Catholic Outreach purchase several blighted properties on the corner of Ute Avenue and 4th Street for a major project to provide housing for our local homeless population who are at the greatest risk.
Just this week, Regional Asbestos is donating $15,000 in time and materials to mitigate asbestos at one of the homes on Ute Avenue owned by Grand Valley Catholic Outreach. Kudos to a local company and its employees giving back.
The project, called the Mother Teresa House, will hopefully be a demonstration for how the city and local partners can, over time, solve the issues with blight along this corridor. Services and housing for our homeless population makes a great deal of sense, considering the Catholic Outreach Day Center and soup kitchen are already located in this area.
Some of the corridor may redevelop for commercial use like the new brewery Foam and Folly that is opening on 2nd Street across from the proposed site of the mobility hub. However, the city should continue to partner with organizations like Catholic Outreach to help the corridor evolve to appropriate uses.
The city and CDOT apparently passed on our idea to drop the highway underground, creating a walkable green space connecting downtown to the train depot and Union Station. Daring greatly has its limits, it seems.
Nevertheless, while the issue of vagrancy in the area remains a significant concern, this project will provide housing for those truly in need and hopefully mitigate blight. The six-lane highway isn’t going away, so we’re going to have to find other solutions to remove blight from the area altogether. The city’s partnership with Catholic Outreach is a good example of how to get that done.