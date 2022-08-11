The Mesa County commissioners’ plan to ask voters for permission to pour out the upcoming TABOR refund from both the county general fund, as well as the capital fund (something arguably barred by a 1982 ordinance), makes sense to us. But we do have concerns.

The problem arose thanks to a conflict between TABOR and a 1982 county ordinance on how sales tax revenues are distributed. Any collections over 1% must go to the capital fund, which is used to pay for roads and other infrastructure, according to reporting by The Daily Sentinel’s Charles Ashby.