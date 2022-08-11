The Mesa County commissioners’ plan to ask voters for permission to pour out the upcoming TABOR refund from both the county general fund, as well as the capital fund (something arguably barred by a 1982 ordinance), makes sense to us. But we do have concerns.
The problem arose thanks to a conflict between TABOR and a 1982 county ordinance on how sales tax revenues are distributed. Any collections over 1% must go to the capital fund, which is used to pay for roads and other infrastructure, according to reporting by The Daily Sentinel’s Charles Ashby.
But when TABOR was enacted a decade later, any revenue local and state governments collect over a set cap must be refunded to taxpayers. As a result, all of the $12.7 million the county must refund under TABOR would have to come from its general fund, which pays for everything else, including the sheriff and the district attorney’s offices.
The problem is that the excess revenue includes what is collected in the capital fund. So you have two piles of money growing faster than TABOR allows, but when you have to issue the refund it can only come from one pile — the general fund.
“The problem is that only 55% of our surplus is coming into the general fund, but we have to refund 100% out of it,” Commissioner Janet Rowland said. “The general fund pays for things like the sheriff, criminal justice, the DA, facilities, parks, fairgrounds. All the things the people want us to provide.”
So the commissioners want to ask voters to allow them to issue the refund using money from both piles. At face value that makes perfect sense.
Our concern is primarily around how much is taken from each pile. We think there should be strong controls, perhaps included in the ballot measure, to ensure money is taken from each fund proportionally.
That’s what the commissioners say they will do, but there is nothing stopping a future commission from raiding the capital fund to pay for refunds, which we think would be inappropriate.
We also think there is a better long-term solution to this problem.
The root cause of all this is TABOR’s insidious ratchet effect. Under TABOR, when there is an economic downturn and tax revenues fall, it re-sets the baseline to that reduced revenue number. When the economy rebounds, the ratchet effect does not allow the county to collect tax revenues above a set formula set out in TABOR. Today, even though the economy is now performing and tax collections are healthy, the county must return the excess revenue it has collected since the economy cratered in 2020.
What the county should do, in our opinion, is ask the voters whether it is time to de-Bruce from the ratchet effect, or de-ratchet the county. The de-Brucing term is a loaded one, but what the county would be doing is giving it relief from that ratchet effect alone, so tax monies reflecting a growing county economy can be deployed by the county in the form of services.
The popular aspects of TABOR would still exist. The commissioners would still have to come to voters to ask for a tax increase or to borrow money and they could still issue refunds in strong tax collection years, but it would give them the flexibility to budget the way a county really should.
If the commissioners stick with their capital fund question, we support it. But we think it’s beyond time to ask the voters if they want to remove the handcuffs of the nonsensical provisions of TABOR that lead to these budget-crushing ratchet-downs.